Sioux Falls, SD

MMA returns to Sanford Pentagon in April

By Grant Sweeter
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD) – MMA returns to the Sanford Pentagon on April 14 with a card from Legacy Fighting Alliance. The main card and additional fights will be announced later.

Tickets for LFA 156 will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on February 14 at Ticketmaster.com and the Sanford Pentagon Box Office. Ticket options start at $25. For information on purchasing suites and ringside tables, call 605-312-7900. Blue Rock Bar and Grill will also host a LFA 156 pre-fight party with food and drink specials.

The Sanford Pentagon has hosted various mixed martial arts events since 2014, including three Bellator MMA championship cards as well as multiple RFA/LFA cards. More than a dozen fighters who have competed at the Pentagon have gone on to fight for Bellator MMA or UFC.

In 2017, RFA and Legacy FC merged to form LFA, the premier developmental organization in Mixed Martial Arts. The combined forces of LFA launched the careers of over 180 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC. In 2018, the promotion joined the Imperial Family Companies group (formerly London Trust Media). In 2019, the promotion announced a broadcast partnership with UFC FIGHT PASS®. Visit LFA.com for bout updates and information. LFA is on Facebook at Facebook.com/LFAfighting. LFA is also on Instagram at @LFAfighting and Twitter at @LFAfighting.

