Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals, health systems facing lawsuits for healthcare data sharing
Hospitals and health systems around the country have been accused of sharing confidential patient information with social media giants such as Meta, Facebook and Google. Here are the nine hospitals and health systems facing lawsuits for alleging sharing healthcare data for marketing purposes:. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is being sued over...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lee Health reports almost $190M operating income but overall 2022 loss
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health reported positive operating income of $189.7 million for fiscal 2022 even as it slipped into an overall loss of $3.3 million as the value of its investments declined. The positive operating income figure was approximately 13 percent lower than fiscal 2021 but significantly above the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Avera Health reports overall $7M loss in 2nd half of 2022
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health, one of the largest hospital systems in the country, reported a net loss of $7.1 million in the six months ending Dec. 31. While Avera's obligated group consisting of some of its main hospitals reported an operating income of $15.7 million for the period, other divisions, such as its insurance arms, dragged the consolidated operations figures down, contributing to the overall loss.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospitals, health systems getting grants to advance IT development
Hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding, community grants and donations to purchase, create, upgrade and install better IT equipment and IT hubs. Here are five hospitals and health systems that have received outside funding to further develop their technology stack:. UC San...
beckershospitalreview.com
GBMC Healthcare reports overall $33M loss as expenses and investments bite
Baltimore-based GBMC Healthcare reported an overall loss of $33.6 million for the six months ended Dec. 31 but saw a marked improvement in the final quarter of the year as investment values rose. While expense and investment values helped drag down the six-month figure, a relative rebound in investment returns...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham reports operating loss, but overall income up in latest quarter
Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham reported a $1 million operating loss for its latest quarter as it continued to struggle with labor expenses. The six-community-hospital system actually reported an operating loss of $53 million for the three months ended Dec. 31 if exceptional items such as a pandemic-related federal grant is not included. Overall income totaled approximately $480 million, up from almost $105 million in 2021.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA, Tenet among systems least compliant with price transparency rules
The largest health system in the U.S. doesn't have any hospitals meeting price transparency regulations, according to a report from patientrightsadvocate.org. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is the largest hospital chain in the U.S., and none of the 182 hospitals within its network were in compliance with price transparency rules. The report found many of the 173 HCA hospitals examined posted "illegible, nonconforming files."
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks a supply...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser posts $4.5B net loss in 2022 amid staff shortages, economic headwinds
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente reported a net loss of $4.5 billion in 2022, down from a net income of $8.1 billion in 2021, according to its financial results released Feb. 10. Its operating margin dipped from 0.7 percent in 2021 to -1.3 percent in 2022. The swing from net income...
beckershospitalreview.com
The 10 5-star hospitals with the tightest budgets
Emerson Hospital in Concord, Mass., has the tightest budget of any 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It is one of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories. Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana,...
beckershospitalreview.com
How much 5 health systems are paying to settle data breach lawsuits
Several health systems have faced lawsuits regarding data breach incidents. Here are is how much five health systems are paying to dispute them:. Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health Center has agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the health system was negligent in protecting patients' confidential information after its June 2020 data breach.
beckershospitalreview.com
Perks beyond pay offered by Fortune's best systems to work for
As hospitals and health systems vie for workforce talent, they are becoming even more creative with how they incentivize workers. Becker's asked health systems on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work for list for 2022 to share the perks they offer beyond pay. These four health systems offer perks like a "surprise and delight" approach and access to unlimited, free telehealth visits.
beckershospitalreview.com
Higher commercial-to-Medicare rate ratios increases hospital profitability, study finds
Higher commercial-to-Medicare price ratios were associated with higher profit margins and more days of cash on hand for hospital systems, a study published Feb. 10 in JAMA Health Forum found. The study, led by researchers at the Washington, D.C.-based Urban Institute and Boston-based Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals lead fresh hiring boom
The current state of the workforce is tough to piece together based on headlines alone. Hiring is allegedly up — which seems counterintuitive as inflation rises, consumers rein in spending and high-profile tech layoffs dominate the news. However, job growth in some sectors — hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants and...
beckershospitalreview.com
43% of rural hospitals are in the red: 6 things to know
With the end of pandemic-era relief programs, the rural health safety net is under renewed pressure, according to a Feb. 7 report from healthcare advisory firm Chartis Group. 1. Forty-three percent of rural hospitals have negative operating margins. More than half (51 percent) of rural hospitals in non-Medicaid expansion states have negative operating margins, compared with 39 percent in expansion states.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hearing patients loud and clear: How grasping communication preferences builds trust & loyalty
Delivering a remarkable patient experience is a top priority for providers. When it comes to engagement, however, patient preferences can be surprising. Understanding preferences is the foundation for driving the experiences each patient craves. Every few years, RevSpring surveys approximately 1,000 U.S. patients to better understand how they are interacting...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hawaii Pacific reports profit, but down on 2021
Honolulu-based Hawaii Pacific Health reported net income of $25.3 million in 2022, approximately 52 percent down on 2021 figures of $53.4 million. The system's operating income totaled $6.4 million in 2022 compared with $14.1 million in 2021 as expenses rose about 8.6 percent to total $828.5 million. Long-term debt at...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital security, violence prevention efforts
Hospitals, states and hospital associations are taking numerous steps to address a nationwide uptick in violent and aggressive behaviors toward healthcare workers. From weapons detection systems to a patient code of conduct, here are seven recent efforts to bolster security and prevent violence:. 1. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital deployed gunshot...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ochsner, supply companies form medical manufacturers group
New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and its supply company, SafeSource Direct, teamed up with seven U.S.-based medical device manufacturers to form the American Medical Manufacturers Association. The newly formed group aims to represent domestic companies that make personal protective equipment, according to a Feb. 8 news release from AMMA. Members include...
beckershospitalreview.com
Optum vs. CVS Health after the $10.6B Oak Street deal
CVS Health plans to acquire Oak Street Health in a $10.6 billion deal, which will likely close later this year. When the deal closes, CVS will have strengthened its position as one of the largest healthcare organizations in the country and become another area where it competes with Optum, which it already beats on revenue. Optum had full year revenue of $182.8 billion in 2022 while CVS Health reported $322.5 billion. UnitedHealth Group, which owns Optum, reported $324.2 billion revenue.
Comments / 0