Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health, one of the largest hospital systems in the country, reported a net loss of $7.1 million in the six months ending Dec. 31. While Avera's obligated group consisting of some of its main hospitals reported an operating income of $15.7 million for the period, other divisions, such as its insurance arms, dragged the consolidated operations figures down, contributing to the overall loss.

1 DAY AGO