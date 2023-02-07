ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 8

Related
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, former LA teammates after trade

Patrick Beverley shared a sincere message for his former Lakers teammates and front office after being traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA’s deadline. “Thanks for the Love,” Beverley tweeted on Friday. “Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy