sportszion.com
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Patrick Beverley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, former LA teammates after trade
Patrick Beverley shared a sincere message for his former Lakers teammates and front office after being traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA’s deadline. “Thanks for the Love,” Beverley tweeted on Friday. “Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG.”
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Said Scottie Pippen Would ‘Punish’ Her When They Were Getting Divorced
Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen's divorce has been marked by disagreements between the two spouses, with Larsa saying that Scottie would 'punish' her during their divorce.
Charles Barkley Named His Top-15 NBA Players, and Neither Larry Bird Nor Magic Johnson Cracked the Top 10
While Charles Barkley has sung Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's praises in the past, he didn't place them in his all-time NBA top 10. The post Charles Barkley Named His Top-15 NBA Players, and Neither Larry Bird Nor Magic Johnson Cracked the Top 10 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well
Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Watch: Savannah James Hilariously Refused To Do A Handshake With LeBron James
LeBron James kept trying to do a handshake with his wife Savannah James on the sidelines, but she was not willing to do it.
Stephen A. Smith Says He Almost Pooped His Pants Before Filling in for Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen A. Smith has made it known that he’d love to be the successor to Jimmy Kimmel. Still, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t nervous as he’s ever been when he filled in for the latter two years ago. Smith has been promoting his new book over...
The Lakers' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Stacked
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have star names, but they have addressed some of their plaguing concerns, good enough to vault them to the playoffs.
LeBron James Is Not The Greatest Scorer Of All Time: Facts And Stats Show The Real Truth
LeBron James says he is the greatest scorer of all time, but in this article we provide facts and stats that show that he is still not on the top.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Russell Westbrook Took It Personally After Darvin Ham Called Him Out In Lakers Locker Room
Former Lakers point guard reportedly let loose on Darvin Ham in final Lakers game.
Kyrie Irving Writes Message on Shoes for Dallas Debut
Kyrie Irving wrote a message on his Nike shoes before Dallas Mavericks debut.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record: "If I'd Play For The Stats, I'd Never Retire In 1993"
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record for being NBA's all-time scoring leader for almost 40 years. Many thought that the record would stay intact for years to come, but LeBron James finally got past Kareem and became the NBA's all-time scoring leader. It was a historic night for sure, but does...
Russell Westbrook Didn't Want To Join The Lakers Huddle Showing How Unhappy He Was
Video of Russell Westbrook avoiding the Lakers huddle goes viral.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal Settle Long-Time Beef
With so many momentous things taking place in the NBA over the past week, one of the most significant came on the night when LeBron James broke another Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record. Legend has it that Abdul-Jabbar, considered among the game’s greatest players, didn’t have a...
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
