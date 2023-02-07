ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Will Alabama offers sway 2 young Mobile-area football prospects?

Alabama offered a pair of young Mobile-area football stars Wednesday. Vigor 2025 offensive lineman Micah DeBose and St. Paul’s 2026 linebacker Anthony Jones both received offers from the Crimson Tide. DeBose is already committed to Georgia. Jones is uncommitted but already has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Georgia and Georgia...
James Bradberry representing Samford in Super Bowl LVII

James Bradberry will represent Samford in football’s biggest game on Sunday, and the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback figures his time at the Birmingham school helped him reach Super Bowl LVII. “I feel like playing at a smaller school is a little different than really going to a big Division I...
Bruce Pearl: Brandon Miller’s impact for Alabama akin to Jabari Smith’s at Auburn

Bruce Pearl can’t help but think about last season’s Auburn team when he looks across the state at the Tigers’ biggest rival. No. 3 Alabama is in the middle of its own historic season — one that continues Saturday with a 1 p.m. showdown between the cross-state programs at Neville Arena — and it’s being led by an elite freshman forward and soon-to-be NBA lottery pick, no less. Sound familiar?
Rewinding Alabama’s 97-69 win over Florida

Alabama returned home Wednesday night to face Florida and remained undefeated in the SEC. The Tide (21-3, 11-0 in SEC) matched its best 24-game start in program history with the win. Here were the highlights:. SECOND HALF. Alabama 97, Florida 69 (final): Walk-on Delaney Heard made a three-pointer in the...
Roy S. Johnson: Author Derrick Barnes, ‘I’d like to speak with the superintendent’

This is an opinion column. Derrick Barnes wants to chat with Dee Fowler. Not out of anger. He’s past that now. He and his wife are past that. They’re now adjusting, or trying, to being near-empty nesters with the last two of their four boys—11, 16, 18, and 22—still at home while the two oldest are away in college. “We’re going into a new phase of our lives, man; so, we’ve got to transition right along with them,” Barnes shared with me this week from Charlotte, where the family lives. “Home seems weird now with just these two little guys here. You blink and they’re all grown adults. It’s kind of rough.”
Sweet Tea Restaurant in Birmingham closed for good

Sweet Tea Restaurant, a meat-and-three cafeteria-style restaurant with a Greek flair in Birmingham’s Midtown district near UAB, has closed for good. The restaurant announced on March 23, 2020, that it was closing temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, but it never reopened. In recent weeks, the building at 2205...
