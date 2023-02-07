This is an opinion column. Derrick Barnes wants to chat with Dee Fowler. Not out of anger. He’s past that now. He and his wife are past that. They’re now adjusting, or trying, to being near-empty nesters with the last two of their four boys—11, 16, 18, and 22—still at home while the two oldest are away in college. “We’re going into a new phase of our lives, man; so, we’ve got to transition right along with them,” Barnes shared with me this week from Charlotte, where the family lives. “Home seems weird now with just these two little guys here. You blink and they’re all grown adults. It’s kind of rough.”

HOOVER, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO