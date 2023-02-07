Read full article on original website
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Will Alabama offers sway 2 young Mobile-area football prospects?
Alabama offered a pair of young Mobile-area football stars Wednesday. Vigor 2025 offensive lineman Micah DeBose and St. Paul’s 2026 linebacker Anthony Jones both received offers from the Crimson Tide. DeBose is already committed to Georgia. Jones is uncommitted but already has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Georgia and Georgia...
The one thing Nate Oats knows ‘for sure’ Alabama will see Saturday from Auburn
As the clock in Coleman Coliseum approached 11 p.m. CT less than a hour after Alabama’s Wednesday night blowout win over Florida, it was already time for Nate Oats to turn the page to Auburn. “They’ve got a 24-hour head start on us,” Oats said of the Tigers, which...
James Bradberry representing Samford in Super Bowl LVII
James Bradberry will represent Samford in football’s biggest game on Sunday, and the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback figures his time at the Birmingham school helped him reach Super Bowl LVII. “I feel like playing at a smaller school is a little different than really going to a big Division I...
Bruce Pearl: Brandon Miller’s impact for Alabama akin to Jabari Smith’s at Auburn
Bruce Pearl can’t help but think about last season’s Auburn team when he looks across the state at the Tigers’ biggest rival. No. 3 Alabama is in the middle of its own historic season — one that continues Saturday with a 1 p.m. showdown between the cross-state programs at Neville Arena — and it’s being led by an elite freshman forward and soon-to-be NBA lottery pick, no less. Sound familiar?
Watch Alabama students troll Florida basketball team with Florida State war chant
For a moment Wednesday night, Tuscaloosa sounded a little bit like Tallahassee. Students have come out in force for Alabama’s history-making men’s basketball season, and even as the rest of Coleman Coliseum cleared out in the closing minutes of a 97-69 win over Florida, most of the students remained.
‘It’s maddening’: UAB basketball falls in double overtime at North Texas
It’s not every day that a team forces North Texas to score more than a half-century’s worth of points but somehow the UAB basketball team found a way. But what’s good for the goose can also be good for the gander. The Blazers broke a time-consuming pace...
Rewinding Alabama’s 97-69 win over Florida
Alabama returned home Wednesday night to face Florida and remained undefeated in the SEC. The Tide (21-3, 11-0 in SEC) matched its best 24-game start in program history with the win. Here were the highlights:. SECOND HALF. Alabama 97, Florida 69 (final): Walk-on Delaney Heard made a three-pointer in the...
Former Alabama assistant wins NFL Coach of the Year Award
Former Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is The Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year for the 2022 season. Daboll won the award on Thursday night for his work in his first season as the head coach of the New York Giants. · DEMECO RYANS WINS NFL ASSISTANT COACH OF...
Boys area tournament roundup: Cullman tops Hartselle in 4 overtimes for Area 14 title
Second-seeded and eighth-ranked Cullman held off top-seeded Hartselle 72-70 in four overtimes to claim the Area 14 tournament title on Thursday at Hartselle. The teams traded the lead throughout regulation, with Cullman leading 21-15 after one quarter, Hartselle holding a 32-26 edge at halftime and Cullman up 46-37 headed into the final quarter.
Girls area tournament roundup: Pleasant Grove downs Wenonah in battle of ranked teams
Pleasant Grove held off Wenonah 36-29 in a battle of ranked teams for the Class 5A, Area 9 title. Ashaunte Monday led the fourth-ranked Spartans (24-6) with 15 points, adding 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assists against seventh-ranked Wenonah. Tamya Smith and Keyarria Stokes combined for 24 rebounds with...
Roy S. Johnson: Author Derrick Barnes, ‘I’d like to speak with the superintendent’
This is an opinion column. Derrick Barnes wants to chat with Dee Fowler. Not out of anger. He’s past that now. He and his wife are past that. They’re now adjusting, or trying, to being near-empty nesters with the last two of their four boys—11, 16, 18, and 22—still at home while the two oldest are away in college. “We’re going into a new phase of our lives, man; so, we’ve got to transition right along with them,” Barnes shared with me this week from Charlotte, where the family lives. “Home seems weird now with just these two little guys here. You blink and they’re all grown adults. It’s kind of rough.”
Alabama lawmakers say outlook doubtful for $30 million bailout for Birmingham-Southern
State lawmakers say it is unlikely the Legislature will provide $30 million for Birmingham-Southern College to help rescue the private institution from closing because of financial problems. Birmingham-Southern, a liberal arts college with roots going back to 1856, has requested one-time state funding as a bridge to supplement a private...
Construction on new Ford dealership at Palisades Mall will soon begin
The long-awaited Stivers Ford dealership in Birmingham’s Palisades Mall is set to break ground within the next month according to Pell City based contractor Goodgame Company. Goodgame Company received a building permit for over $15 million this month to begin work on the project which was first announced in...
Birmingham firefighters on scene of chemical spill in UAB lab
Firefighters are on the scene of a chemical spill at a UAB laboratory. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service’s HAZMAT crews responded at 11:55 a.m. to the lab in the 800 block of 19th Street South. The initial report was of an acid spill with some people having trouble breathing.
Sweet Tea Restaurant in Birmingham closed for good
Sweet Tea Restaurant, a meat-and-three cafeteria-style restaurant with a Greek flair in Birmingham’s Midtown district near UAB, has closed for good. The restaurant announced on March 23, 2020, that it was closing temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, but it never reopened. In recent weeks, the building at 2205...
For the third time in 20 years Birmingham Water Works Board fights in court to keep control of the utility
A March ruling in Jefferson County Circuit Court could determine whether the Birmingham City Council votes on taking over the Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) or if the utility has succeeded in blocking that action. If the BWWB succeeds, that would be the third time the utility has thwarted the same...
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
Alabama high school teacher charged with distributing obscene material of a child
A Lincoln High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning at his Hoover home. Owen Hardin Stallworth III, 27, is charged with distribution of obscene material of a child. School officials said Thursday afternoon he is no longer employed by the system. He was taken into custody as part of an...
Shots fired during police chase in Tuscaloosa; suspect hospitalized
An overnight police chase ended in shots fired between the suspect and a Tuscaloosa officer. The suspect, who has not been identified, was apparently injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center. The incident began just before midnight Tuesday when Tuscaloosa police responded to a domestic violence incident in the...
Birmingham mother killed in crossfire as dozens of shots led to fiery crash, records state
A Birmingham woman killed in a hail of bullets last month was caught in deadly crossfire, according to court records made public Wednesday. Jasmine Price, the 33-year-old mother of a 4-year-old girl, was killed Jan. 13 in the 800 block of First Street West in Birmingham’s College Hills neighborhood.
