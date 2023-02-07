Read full article on original website
Taxpayers should get a say in how public education is spent -- and that means on real education
I was troubled by the article about Gov. Mike DeWine’s education budget (“Gov. Mike DeWine’s education budget proposal provides something for almost anyone. Will the legislature pass it?” Feb. 6, 2023). Money is going to private schools, religious schools, “backpacks”, etc. Why should parents...
WFMJ.com
Attorney General, Dollar General reach agreement on price discrepancies
Ohio’s Attorney General has announced an agreement has been reached with Dollar General to address allegations that some prices displayed for products on store shelves are not the same as those charged at the register. According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Attorney General Dave Yost, without admitting...
Ohio’s new voting laws to take effect early
(The Center Square) – Ohio voting changes signed into law last month will go into effect earlier than expected after Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive to county boards of elections. The voting regulations, which mandates changes to voter ID and timing, among other things, do not become law until April 7. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the legislation in January. However, the effective date is three days after early voting begins for the May primary. ...
How gun commerce has changed in Ohio since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Ohio since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Larry Householder again paid his defense lawyers with campaign funds, though a quick refund followed
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Indicted ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has again used his campaign funds to pay $300,000 in legal bills last year – a practice repeatedly found in the past to be illegal under state law. However, he refunded the money a day later, a shift from past practice...
Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul
Ohio senators are trying once more to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana system. That effort stalled out last session after passing the Senate. Meanwhile, the bid to place adult, recreational use on the ballot has only gained steam in the interim. Tuesday, the Ohio Senate’s general government committee heard proponent testimony. Speakers raised numerous concerns […] The post Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New policies coming to Dollar General as part of agreement with Ohio AG’s office over pricing issues
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Dollar General have come to an agreement to avoid a temporary restraining order over multiple allegations of deceptive pricing.
Ohio’s sales tax rates higher than most
(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks in the top half of states when it comes to sales taxes when state and local rates are combined. In a recent report, the Tax Foundation called sales taxes part of an overall tax structure that should be considered in context. Overall, local sales taxes are collected along with state taxes. It examined the sales tax rates in each state, providing a population-weighted average of local sales taxes. ...
Top Ohio labor leader agrees to testify in corruption case against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A top Ohio labor leader has dropped his attempt to block former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder from forcing him to testify as a witness in an ongoing federal corruption case. In a Wednesday court filing, Ohio AFL-CIO President Tim Burga said he is withdrawing a...
Some adjustments on Ohio’s process for amending its constitution are necessary
Michael Curtin was right when he wrote “Constitutional change should never be rushed.” However, it appears that he wants to apply this truth only to the recent attempt to alter the amendment process and not to attempt to establish abortion rights and redistricting changes. A Constitution is intended...
wvxu.org
Majority of Ohio House Republicans could sue speaker over control of campaign account
The factions behind the speaker of the Ohio House and the Republican who expected to be elected to that job are still at war over who controls the House GOP’s campaign money. A meeting on Wednesday could result in a truce, or a lawsuit. Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Township)...
Parents’ rights shouldn’t include lessons on extremism
Ironically, many parents’ rights advocates, including many home schoolers, do the very thing they claim to oppose.
FirstEnergy exec tried to keep DeWine aide’s name off of $10M transaction
As a battle raged over an attempt to repeal a $1.3b utility bailout, a FirstEnergy executive worked to keep the name of an aide to Gov. DeWine off of a $10m infusion of corporate cash into the fight.
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
13abc.com
Ohio bill would require kids under 16 to have parental permission before joining social media
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new piece of legislation presented to the Ohio General Assembly last week would require kids aged 15 years old and younger to have parental permission before joining certain online platforms, it’s called the Social Media Notification Act. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is pushing for...
State medical board considering 3 new conditions for medical marijuana
On Wednesday, the Ohio State Medical Board said it will move forward with reviewing three additional conditions to determine if they will qualify for medical marijuana.
13abc.com
Ohio Secretary of State LaRose implements new election reforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued Directive 2023-03 Tuesday. The directive instructs the state’s 88-county board of elections to immediately implement the necessary reforms under House Bill 458 for May’s primary election. According to a written statement released by LaRose’s office, Directive 2023-03...
wvxu.org
Analysis: Love it or loathe it, you need to get familiar with Ohio's new voter ID law now
Up until January, House Bill 458 — a set of sweeping changes to the way Ohio conducts its elections — was a subject of intense debate in Ohio political circles. Now that Gov. Mike DeWine has signed it, it is still being debated, but it is now the law of the land.
FBI agent in Householder trial: Gov. DeWine on board to block repeal of corrupt HB6: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the scary red Communist China ads, commercials and fliers urging Ohioans not to sign petitions repealing House Bill 6?. One of the most wildly misleading political campaigns in Ohio history on...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio lawmakers react to Biden's State of the Union
WASHINGTON — Ohio lawmakers have mixed reactions to President Joe Biden's first two years in office, and his vision for the future that he mapped out Tuesday night. Biden's State of the Union address included two shoutouts to Ohio, focused on the computer chip factories coming to Licking County and the bipartisan infrastructure law bringing new life to the Brent Spence Bridge.
