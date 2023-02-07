ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WFMJ.com

Attorney General, Dollar General reach agreement on price discrepancies

Ohio’s Attorney General has announced an agreement has been reached with Dollar General to address allegations that some prices displayed for products on store shelves are not the same as those charged at the register. According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Attorney General Dave Yost, without admitting...
The Center Square

Ohio’s new voting laws to take effect early

(The Center Square) – Ohio voting changes signed into law last month will go into effect earlier than expected after Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive to county boards of elections. The voting regulations, which mandates changes to voter ID and timing, among other things, do not become law until April 7. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the legislation in January. However, the effective date is three days after early voting begins for the May primary. ...
Ohio Capital Journal

Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul

Ohio senators are trying once more to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana system. That effort stalled out last session after passing the Senate. Meanwhile, the bid to place adult, recreational use on the ballot has only gained steam in the interim. Tuesday, the Ohio Senate’s general government committee heard proponent testimony. Speakers raised numerous concerns […] The post Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Center Square

Ohio’s sales tax rates higher than most

(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks in the top half of states when it comes to sales taxes when state and local rates are combined. In a recent report, the Tax Foundation called sales taxes part of an overall tax structure that should be considered in context. Overall, local sales taxes are collected along with state taxes. It examined the sales tax rates in each state, providing a population-weighted average of local sales taxes. ...
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
13abc.com

Ohio Secretary of State LaRose implements new election reforms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued Directive 2023-03 Tuesday. The directive instructs the state’s 88-county board of elections to immediately implement the necessary reforms under House Bill 458 for May’s primary election. According to a written statement released by LaRose’s office, Directive 2023-03...
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio lawmakers react to Biden's State of the Union

WASHINGTON — Ohio lawmakers have mixed reactions to President Joe Biden's first two years in office, and his vision for the future that he mapped out Tuesday night. Biden's State of the Union address included two shoutouts to Ohio, focused on the computer chip factories coming to Licking County and the bipartisan infrastructure law bringing new life to the Brent Spence Bridge.
