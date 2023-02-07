Read full article on original website
Metro News
Williamstown claims LKC title with 68-47 win over Doddridge County
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Highlights and photo gallery from Williamstown’s 68-47 win over Doddridge County in the Little Kanawha Conference championship game at Glenville State College’s Waco Center. Parkersburg Catholic defeated Webster County, 40-38 in the third place game. (Highlights and photo gallery by Teran Malone) Williamstown (17-4):
Nicholas County Fair in West Virginia permanently ending
The Nicholas County Fair Board has announced the county's annual fair has been dissolved.
Metro News
Kinsey scores career-high 37, Taylor adds 26 in Marshall’s victory at Georgia State
If Dan D’Antoni worked as a school teacher, he’d have an easy time grading Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor for their performances Saturday in Marshall’s Sun Belt Conference win over Georgia State, 88-77, in front of 1,913 fans at the GSU Convocation Center in Atlanta. “A plus...
Metro News
Liberty holds off Doddridge County, 44-39
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — When Liberty and Doddridge County’s boys basketball teams met earlier this season on December 20, the Bulldogs picked up a 63-53 victory in West Union. Seven weeks later, the Mountaineers and Bulldogs squared off again, though it hardly played out like the earlier matchup. Instead,...
Metro News
Kanawha superintendent continues pitch to consolidate schools by next year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams says the district’s utility bills have gone up more than $600,000 and they’ve lost thousands of students over the years. Those are just some of the reasons why he has proposed consolidating schools. “We only have X amount...
WDTV
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
Metro News
Casto’s late basket allows Ripley to nip Scott, 54-53
RIPLEY, W.Va. — When Ripley and Scott’s boys basketball teams met earlier this season, the Vikings prevailed in overtime on the road, 57-55, back on January 3. Well aware of that result, both teams figured another close game was in store Friday in the rematch at RHS, and that proved to be the case.
$50,000 given to redevelop Duncan Box & Lumber building in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) received $50,000 to redevelop the former Duncan Box & Lumber building. According to the city of Huntington, City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney used a portion of his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give the money to HADCO. They say HADCO is […]
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
WSAZ
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
Metro News
Suspect holds up video gaming parlor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
wchsnetwork.com
Strong odor in Building 5 explained
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some state workers in Building 5 at the state capitol complex were allowed to go home early Tuesday after a strong odor in the building caused by a cleaning substance. A Department of Administration spokesperson said the substance was being used as part of ongoing work...
Starbucks, Big Lots coming to Weston, commissioner says
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 12 News reporter has confirmed with a Lewis County Commissioner that a new Starbucks and a Big Lots will be coming to Weston. A Starbucks location in Weston may come as a convenience to residents because the next closest location is the Emily Drive store in Clarksburg nearly 30 minutes […]
Metro News
Tractor trailer fire slows I-64 traffic in Cabell County
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — A tractor-trailer caught on fire and slowed Friday afternoon traffic on busy Interstate 64 in Cabell County. The driver was headed west near the Huntington Mall exit in Barboursville when the fire began. Police weren’t initially sure if the wreck caused the fire or vise versa. There was no injuries reported.
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
Metro News
United Way receives $12,500 check from Charleston police alumni for Regal fire victims
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Victims of the Regal Apartments fire in Charleston are getting more financial help as they search for a new place to live. The Charleston Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (CPAAA) presented a $12,500 check to the United Way of Central West Virginia Thursday morning. The money was collected during a BBQ fundraiser last week.
Deputies search for missing teen in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 14-year-old Neveah Armatrout was last seen leaving her home in Cabin Creek to go to Riverside High School at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. She is believed to be wearing black jeans with holes […]
wchsnetwork.com
Three injured in Boone County wreck
MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Metro News
Reports: Jason Semore to become Marshall defensive coordinator
Marshall’s opening for a defensive coordinator is no more. Georgia Tech safeties coach and special teams coordinator Jason Semore will run the Herd defense according to various reports from The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, The Athletic and On3.com. Semore replaces Lance Guidry, who recently left after two seasons. Earlier this week,...
West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
