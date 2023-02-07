Read full article on original website
3 Miami basketball players score 20 beating Louisville
Nijel Pack scored 22 and Norhcad Omier and Isaiah Wong had 21 as the Miami basketball team beat Louisville 93-85. El Ellis led all scorers with a career-high 33 points. Miami had an incredibly efficient offensive performance shooting 53.4 percent from the floor, 8-20 on three-point attempts and making 23-27 free throws.
Notre Dame closing in on USC’s nightmare to replace Tommy Rees as OC
Notre Dame is on the verge of hiring USC’s kryptonite to be their next offensive coordinator. With Notre Dame having to replace Tommy Rees, do not be surprised if Andy Ludwig leaves Salt Lake City for a more high-profile job over in South Bend. Utah may be the two-time...
Detroit Pistons’ projected starting lineup, depth chart with James Wiseman
The Detroit Pistons surprised some fans at yesterday’s trade deadline by trading Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to the Warriors for James Wiseman. Although Bey being dealt wasn’t completely surprising, as his name had been mentioned in trade rumors for weeks, the return was, as Wiseman adds another center to a team that already has three young ones.
Detroit Pistons: Draymond Green has take on James Wiseman trade
The Detroit Pistons traded Saddiq Bey for James Wiseman and just about everyone has an opinion, including Draymond Green. Green has been a teammate of James Wiseman’s since 2020, when Wiseman was seen as an exciting top-tier prospect that would be able to inject some youth into the Golden State Warriors long-running dynasty.
Former Auburn football quarterback called a likely future head coach
Former Auburn football quarterback Bo Nix got high praise as a play-caller and leader from new Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, who said that Nix could be a head coach at the college level or even in the NFL. Stein was hired by the Ducks to replace Kenny Dillingham, who...
Alabama QB battle has early leader after Tommy Rees hire
Tommy Rees taking over the reins of the Alabama offense is huge for this one quarterback. With Tommy Rees getting hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, it is fantastic news for Ty Simpson’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job. Bryce Young has turned pro, and will probably...
