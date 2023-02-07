ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Miami basketball players score 20 beating Louisville

Nijel Pack scored 22 and Norhcad Omier and Isaiah Wong had 21 as the Miami basketball team beat Louisville 93-85. El Ellis led all scorers with a career-high 33 points. Miami had an incredibly efficient offensive performance shooting 53.4 percent from the floor, 8-20 on three-point attempts and making 23-27 free throws.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Draymond Green has take on James Wiseman trade

The Detroit Pistons traded Saddiq Bey for James Wiseman and just about everyone has an opinion, including Draymond Green. Green has been a teammate of James Wiseman’s since 2020, when Wiseman was seen as an exciting top-tier prospect that would be able to inject some youth into the Golden State Warriors long-running dynasty.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Alabama QB battle has early leader after Tommy Rees hire

Tommy Rees taking over the reins of the Alabama offense is huge for this one quarterback. With Tommy Rees getting hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, it is fantastic news for Ty Simpson’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job. Bryce Young has turned pro, and will probably...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy