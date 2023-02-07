Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Related
The Capital Region’s 5 Best Chicken Wings [RANKED]
Nothing beats a great batch of wings, so which are Albany's best?. As a chicken wing connoisseur, I am always looking for great restaurants to enjoy the wonderfully perfect fried chicken wing. Be it buffalo, garlic parm, barbeque, and beyond, I love 'em all and I am always looking for great spots to try.
Lakeside Restaurant Is New York’s Most Romantic For Valentine’s Day
Reader's Digest has named their most romantic restaurant in every state for Valentine's Day. And their pick for the state of New York has pretty much all the elements you could ever ask for in a romantic date night destination: lakeside charm, a cozy fireplace, stunning meals, and of course -CHOCOLATE!
Capital Region specials for National Pizza Day
Thursday, February 9 is National Pizza Day! To celebrate the day, some restaurants around the Capital Region are offering pizza specials.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: February 6-10
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, February 6 through 10.
Sovrana throws it back to 1985 for National Pizza Day
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday is the perfect day to enjoy a fresh slice, as it marks National Pizza Day. At Sovrana Pizza & Deli in Albany, cheese slices were discounted to a $1, to embrace the history of the business that first opened in 1985. When you walk into Sovrana, you get a feel […]
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in America
It's certainly not the nicest list, especially if your city is at the top, but there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023.
North Adams bakery opens in new space, dinosaur snack bar taking old spot
Bailey's Bakery has reopened in a new location in North Adams. The bakery is now at 55 Main Street.
Get Cozy! Have Valentine’s Dinner Inside a Capital Region Enchanted Igloo
You can still eat outside during the winter at these restaurants that offer enchanted igloos. There are a few restaurants that are offering this unique and cool dining option. The Barrel in Bolton Landing, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, The Inn at Erlowest in Lake George, and La Capital Tacos in Troy.
Get Inside New York’s Big Duck
Why is there a giant cement re-enforced duck located on the east end of Long Island? Well, for one reason, less than 60 years ago the southeast extension of New York State was one of the top Pekin Duck producers in the world. "The Big Duck" was a marketing brain-child...
Update On Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
Last month we reported that we might be seeing the return of a popular department store in the Capital Region. To date there has been much speculation but little definitive information regarding this once prominent retail giant. Now that February has arrived we can shed a little more light on the store's return.
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
From a blizzard to spring in just a matter of weeks, this weekend may be one of the warmest we have ever seen in February in New York State.
Schenectady cafe reopening as new concept
Puzzles Bakery & Café closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in 2023, owner Sara Mae Pratt has announced that she's reopening with a new concept at 515 State Street in Schenectady.
Rotterdam bakery, pizzeria relocating to Colonie
Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
Adirondack Gem Named New York’s ‘Most Beautiful Weekend Road Trip’
Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it's one of New York's favorite destinations. Let's be honest. We could be talking about a number of spots in the Adirondacks: Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Speculator, Long Lake...the list goes on and on. But for one travel website, one Adirondack destination rises above the rest as New York state's best weekend getaway.
One of the Original Crossgates Mall Restaurants Closed for Good
For as long as I can remember, this restaurant was a staple in the Capital Region but now it sits boarded up waiting for another tenant to lease the space it occupied for years. "Man, that place was there since the mall opened. Like 40 years ago. Good run" An...
Blow Fire at 10 of the Spiciest Restaurants in Upstate New York
Where do you stand on spicy food? Are you a wimp, or do you like your food to fight back a little?. People tend to know exactly where they stand on this issue. After all, nobody likes to be caught off guard by something excessively spicy... if you're not prepared for it, it can be quite jarring. Other people like to push the limits with what they can handle.
newyorkalmanack.com
When Mommy Was a Commie
You can listen to the podcast here. The tabloids call Martha the “Red Flame of New York,” a beautiful, young Communist whose fiery speeches are as hot as the tight, red dresses she wears. Martha is sent to Schenectady under orders to marry Milo Milwaukee, the diminutive leader of General Electric’s largest union. What Martha and the Communists don’t realize is that Milo is only pretending to be a Red. In the 1950s, this is a dangerous game.
Druthers Brewing Company Taking Over Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant
Druthers Brewing Company announced that it will be running a popular Saratoga Lake restaurant and taking over operations for the next ten years. This announcement comes just a couple of months after Druthers opened its fifth location in Clifton Park. What Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant is Druthers Taking Over?. Druthers...
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 1