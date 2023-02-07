ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

103.9 The Breeze

The Capital Region’s 5 Best Chicken Wings [RANKED]

Nothing beats a great batch of wings, so which are Albany's best?. As a chicken wing connoisseur, I am always looking for great restaurants to enjoy the wonderfully perfect fried chicken wing. Be it buffalo, garlic parm, barbeque, and beyond, I love 'em all and I am always looking for great spots to try.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sovrana throws it back to 1985 for National Pizza Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday is the perfect day to enjoy a fresh slice, as it marks National Pizza Day. At Sovrana Pizza & Deli in Albany, cheese slices were discounted to a $1, to embrace the history of the business that first opened in 1985. When you walk into Sovrana, you get a feel […]
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Get Inside New York’s Big Duck

Why is there a giant cement re-enforced duck located on the east end of Long Island? Well, for one reason, less than 60 years ago the southeast extension of New York State was one of the top Pekin Duck producers in the world. "The Big Duck" was a marketing brain-child...
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.5 The Team

Update On Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

Last month we reported that we might be seeing the return of a popular department store in the Capital Region. To date there has been much speculation but little definitive information regarding this once prominent retail giant. Now that February has arrived we can shed a little more light on the store's return.
Hot 99.1

Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York

This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Blow Fire at 10 of the Spiciest Restaurants in Upstate New York

Where do you stand on spicy food? Are you a wimp, or do you like your food to fight back a little?. People tend to know exactly where they stand on this issue. After all, nobody likes to be caught off guard by something excessively spicy... if you're not prepared for it, it can be quite jarring. Other people like to push the limits with what they can handle.
newyorkalmanack.com

When Mommy Was a Commie

You can listen to the podcast here. The tabloids call Martha the “Red Flame of New York,” a beautiful, young Communist whose fiery speeches are as hot as the tight, red dresses she wears. Martha is sent to Schenectady under orders to marry Milo Milwaukee, the diminutive leader of General Electric’s largest union. What Martha and the Communists don’t realize is that Milo is only pretending to be a Red. In the 1950s, this is a dangerous game.
NEW YORK STATE
103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

