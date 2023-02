Citizens should be aware that the City of Venice anticipates a larger than normal public interest in the City Council meeting being held on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. in Council chambers at City Hall, concerning the public hearing and first reading of Ordinance 2023-08, the Bird Bay Planned Unit Development (PUD) for Hawks Run. More information on the agenda item can be found here.

