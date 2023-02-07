Read full article on original website
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lakers rejuvenated after trade? Can they hang with Bucks? Best Bets for Thursday
The odds: -110 The book: FanDuel Sportsbook. Our take: Our “fade the public” bet worked so well on Wednesday that we decided to get super crazy here. We all know you bet against Bucks at your own peril, but here’s thinking the big trade for the Lakers could give them a momentum boost. Also, getting past the LeBron James all-time scoring leader circus could help recharge this underachieving team.
NBA trade deadline sees Irving, Durant bolster West teams
First it was Kyrie Irving to Dallas. Then came Kevin Durant to Phoenix. The breakup in Brooklyn is rebuilding some contenders in the West. Trade deadline day in the NBA arrived Thursday with news of a blockbuster. The Nets had agreed overnight to deal Durant to the Suns for a package that included Mikal Bridges, OLSH grad Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder — who later tweeted he was headed to Milwaukee — four first-round picks and additional draft compensation.
