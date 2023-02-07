NFL analyst Mike Golic revealed what could lead the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The most anticipated game in the NFL is just hours away. Of course, we are talking about Super Bowl 57, where the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams had the best record in the NFC and AFC respectively, earned a first-round bye in the playoffs, and defeated their two opponents to reach the big game. The Eagles defeated the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round, while handily beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. As for the Chiefs, they overcame a high ankle sprain to quarterback Patrick Mahomes to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. So, who has the edge, considering both feel evenly matched?

