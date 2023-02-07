Read full article on original website
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Montana history in photos
Take a walk through time with these photos of Montana's history. Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident. A Sentinel High School teacher is facing life-altering injuries after she was hit by a car while trying to cross Reserve Street on foot.
What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
UM law school students free innocent man
MISSOULA—As part of their studies at the University of Montana, students in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law get hands-on experience working for clinics practicing law in a variety of fields. For most, these clinics provide valuable experience in the legal arena, but for some they become transformative, sparking a passion they will carry well into their future careers.
Missoula Restaurant is Set to Close Next Month After 11 Years
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
If You Love Montana’s Fish Creek You’ll Want to Follow This Meeting
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
Changes made at Missoula VA clinic following 2022 gun incident
We have an update on a gun incident that happened in September of 2022 at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula.
City of Missoula approves rezone for Scott Street housing project
The rezone increases the building height to 65 feet, or roughly one story, to provide 224 dwelling units.
Sheriff IDs Spokane Valley man who died after incident on Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Sheriff and Coroner, Jeremiah Petersen, is releasing the name of the man who died Monday, after sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident on Brooks Street in Missoula on the afternoon of February 5, 2023. The deceased male has been identified as Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Washington.
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
Missoula Deputies Catch Man With 7.8 Grams of Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to remove a person who was sleeping in a vehicle on private property. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed 61-year-old Tracy Pray sleeping with a tan bag in his lap. While approaching...
Are Missoula Flu Cases Down Because People are Wearing Masks?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A surprising statement regarding flu cases came late last week from Pam Whitney, Registered Nurse with the Missoula City-County Health Department, who is a specialist in Infectious Diseases. KGVO News was following up on a conversation with Whitney on January 12, where she stated that...
Man fatally shot during attempted Missoula home invasion
A person who was shot by a homeowner on Brooks Street in Missoula on Sunday afternoon has passed away.
Famous Rock Creek Lodge Offered For Sale. Testy Fest 2.0 Anyone?
The Rock Creek Lodge just outside of Missoula has been offered for sale. Who wants to bring back Testy Fest?. I've spent a good amount of time at the Rock Creek Lodge. For many years I was your official MC for the World Famous Testy Fest. If you're wondering if I have any crazy stories the answer is yes. Great googly moogly, yes. One year a naked dude brought his pet zebra. Not kidding.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Police: Man shot by Missoula homeowner has died
Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett said the homeowner encountered a man attempting to enter the residence.
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
Two Men on Probation Were Arrested for Having Drugs in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 1, 2023, Missoula Probation and Parole Officers were doing a home visit of 63-year-old Tracy Buckingham. Buckingham was staying at a hotel in the 3000 block of Stockyard Road. Buckingham is currently on felony probation and he is being supervised by a probation officer.
Man charged after 2 rape cases reported at Missoula tattoo parlor
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Attorney's Office charged Andrew Villa III with a number of offenses including sexual intercourse without consent. Missoula police are investigating two cases that reportedly happened on Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 at Art and Soul Tattoo. The cases involved separate female victims. The...
