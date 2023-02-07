Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Uninsured home in Newton County destroyed by fire
A home in Newton County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. Captain Melanie Smith of the Newton Fire Department says it happened at about 11:00 on County Road 2001 in the Bon Wier Community. Smith says firefighters from Bon Wier, Newton, and Trout Creek responded and worked together to...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Feb 9th, 2023
Deaths – 201 (Was 201 on 02/02/23) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Feb 9th, 2023:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 2 on 02/02/23) Jasper – 5 (Was 7 on 02/02/23) Kirbyville – 3 (Was 2 on 02/02/23) Buna – 1 (Was 1 on 02/02/23)
therecordlive.com
Orange Fire Dept promotes four firefighters
The Orange Fire Department has promoted four firefighters and Chief John Bilbo held a pinning ceremony last week. Cody Caples and Joel Gilbert were promoted to become battalion chiefs, and Matthew Slagle and Hunter Isbell were promoted to captain. Shown Isbell, Slagle, Caples, and Gilbert.
Multiple people injured after wreck involving two cars, 18-wheeler on Neches River bridge
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A trapped driver had to be rescued and multiple people were injured after a Sunday night wreck on the Neches River bridge. The Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call to help the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, the Dam B Volunteer Fire Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region with a multi-vehicle wreck shortly before 9 p.m.
kjas.com
Big Thicket issuing 75 FREE hog trap permits while they last
The Big Thicket National Preserve has announced that they are issuing FREE hog trap permits. According to the entity, they are issuing a total of 75 permits while they last. They began giving them away on Monday, and as of Tuesday they have plenty more to give away. Big Thicket...
Deputies searching for two male suspects wanted for burglarizing Dollar General store in Jasper
JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding two suspected wanted in a burglary. It happened on February 6, 2023 at Dollar General, located at 12955 TX-63 W in Jasper. Deputies responded to an alarm in the early morning hours....
kjas.com
Closed plywood mill site could soon come to life providing jobs to Jasper
If all goes as planned, the old Louisiana Pacific Plywood Mill on the east side of town, which has been dark and silent for many years now, could soon return to life with the sound of saws and hammers as Gated Rentals, a Houston Area firm re-opens the facility with the goal of producing small affordable compact homes for what is known as mini-home communities.
KLTV
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
kjas.com
DeBourgeois case issued continuance, instead DA taking Ernst to trial
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle said Thursday that a continuance has been granted in a case against Justin DeBourgeois, so instead she and her staff will go to trial with Jake Allen Ernst with jury selection slated to begin on the morning of Monday, February 27th. Ernst, 47, of...
kjas.com
Wreck at Dam B injures 3 and closes bridge for hours
Three people are reported to have been injured in a three vehicle auto crash that occurred on Sunday evening on the Highway 190 bridge crossing Dam B between Jasper and Woodville. The crash involving an eighteen wheeled tractor trailer truck and two cars occurred shortly before 9:00 on the two...
2 men arrested for having suspected fentanyl, meth in Angelina County
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were arrested for having suspected fentanyl and meth in Angelina County. Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies carried out a traffic stop on Monday after a vehicle was speeding in a school zone on Atkinson Drive. Law enforcement stopped a Honda Accord. The driver was Norris Sandford and Porter […]
All lanes of IH10 reopen after jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down highway for nearly 6 hours
BEAUMONT, Texas — All lanes of Interstate 10 have re-opened after a crash involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler shut down the highway at Magnolia Street nearly six hours. As of 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, all lanes have re-opened. As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, tow vehicles are removing the 18-wheeler and the...
Lufkin, Texas Teen Ejected After Scary Rollover Accident
Monday afternoon right before 4 PM, I got a message about a bad accident in front of the Kings Row Mobile Home Park on US HWY 69 South going toward Huntington. One of the drivers was ejected into the middle of the highway and things did not look good. Now...
kjas.com
Man charged in Livingston murder case
A Livingston man has been arrested and charged in a murder case from late last week in Polk County. Polk County Today is reporting that 67-year-old Michael David Treadway is accused of stabbing to death Michael Shane Treadway, 47, of Elgin. It’s unknown what relation the two men had to each other.
kjas.com
Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont
KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Feb 6th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kjas.com
Large amount of meth found in Sabine Parish traffic stop
A weekend traffic stop in Sabine Parish turned up a large amount of methamphetamine and landed a man in jail. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the stop occurred late Friday night on LA Highway 6 west of Many, and in the vehicle the deputy discovered a plastic bag filled with 2.27 pounds of crystal meth, worth an estimated street value of $10,000.00.
kjas.com
JCSO trying to ID store burglary suspects
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to assist them in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary case. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the crime occurred during the early morning hours on Monday at the Dollar General Store on Highway 63 West. Cherry says deputies...
Gov. Abbott requesting Presidential Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by severe weather, tornadoes
BEAUMONT, Texas — As some Southeast Texas continue to assess the damage that severe storms and damage brought to the area in late January, Gov. Greg Abbott is trying to get federal assistance to those affected. (Editor's note: The above video is from a January 25, 2023 newscast showing...
kjas.com
Arrest Reports for 02/07/23
42537 CJ-2023-0036 FAIL TO REPORT FELONY W/SBI OR DEATH RESULTS.
