Jasper County, TX

kjas.com

Uninsured home in Newton County destroyed by fire

A home in Newton County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. Captain Melanie Smith of the Newton Fire Department says it happened at about 11:00 on County Road 2001 in the Bon Wier Community. Smith says firefighters from Bon Wier, Newton, and Trout Creek responded and worked together to...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Feb 9th, 2023

Deaths – 201 (Was 201 on 02/02/23) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Feb 9th, 2023:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 2 on 02/02/23) Jasper – 5 (Was 7 on 02/02/23) Kirbyville – 3 (Was 2 on 02/02/23) Buna – 1 (Was 1 on 02/02/23)
JASPER COUNTY, TX
therecordlive.com

Orange Fire Dept promotes four firefighters

The Orange Fire Department has promoted four firefighters and Chief John Bilbo held a pinning ceremony last week. Cody Caples and Joel Gilbert were promoted to become battalion chiefs, and Matthew Slagle and Hunter Isbell were promoted to captain. Shown Isbell, Slagle, Caples, and Gilbert.
12NewsNow

Multiple people injured after wreck involving two cars, 18-wheeler on Neches River bridge

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A trapped driver had to be rescued and multiple people were injured after a Sunday night wreck on the Neches River bridge. The Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call to help the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, the Dam B Volunteer Fire Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region with a multi-vehicle wreck shortly before 9 p.m.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Big Thicket issuing 75 FREE hog trap permits while they last

The Big Thicket National Preserve has announced that they are issuing FREE hog trap permits. According to the entity, they are issuing a total of 75 permits while they last. They began giving them away on Monday, and as of Tuesday they have plenty more to give away. Big Thicket...
KOUNTZE, TX
kjas.com

Closed plywood mill site could soon come to life providing jobs to Jasper

If all goes as planned, the old Louisiana Pacific Plywood Mill on the east side of town, which has been dark and silent for many years now, could soon return to life with the sound of saws and hammers as Gated Rentals, a Houston Area firm re-opens the facility with the goal of producing small affordable compact homes for what is known as mini-home communities.
JASPER, TX
KLTV

Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Wreck at Dam B injures 3 and closes bridge for hours

Three people are reported to have been injured in a three vehicle auto crash that occurred on Sunday evening on the Highway 190 bridge crossing Dam B between Jasper and Woodville. The crash involving an eighteen wheeled tractor trailer truck and two cars occurred shortly before 9:00 on the two...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Man charged in Livingston murder case

A Livingston man has been arrested and charged in a murder case from late last week in Polk County. Polk County Today is reporting that 67-year-old Michael David Treadway is accused of stabbing to death Michael Shane Treadway, 47, of Elgin. It’s unknown what relation the two men had to each other.
LIVINGSTON, TX
kjas.com

Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont

KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Feb 6th, 2023

MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Large amount of meth found in Sabine Parish traffic stop

A weekend traffic stop in Sabine Parish turned up a large amount of methamphetamine and landed a man in jail. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the stop occurred late Friday night on LA Highway 6 west of Many, and in the vehicle the deputy discovered a plastic bag filled with 2.27 pounds of crystal meth, worth an estimated street value of $10,000.00.
SABINE PARISH, LA
kjas.com

JCSO trying to ID store burglary suspects

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to assist them in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary case. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the crime occurred during the early morning hours on Monday at the Dollar General Store on Highway 63 West. Cherry says deputies...
JASPER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

