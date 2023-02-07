Read full article on original website
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday. "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
George Kittle Names Only Way Eagles Can Beat Chiefs
49ers tight end George Kittle knows a thing or two about the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl. Earlier this season, the Chiefs blew out the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns. Then, in the NFC Championship, the 49ers suffered ...
Mike Greenberg Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction
ESPN's Mike Greenberg has revealed his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Let's just say he has a lot of confidence in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Greenberg acknowledged that Philadelphia has a better team than Kansas City. However, he believes this game will come down to Mahomes having a special ...
Super Bowl bettors: Stop wasting money on a 37-34 final score for a ridiculous reason
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Here’s Charles Curtis. Many years ago, when I was a college student, I was at a roulette table with a friend of mine...
Watch: Paige Spiranac Runs Football Drills During Super Bowl Week Coverage
The former pro golfer is a guest Super Bowl LVII correspondent for ‘Inside Edition.’
Chris Berman Picks Super Bowl Winner, Final Score of Chiefs vs. Eagles
Chris Berman has graced the football world with his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles and... The post Chris Berman Picks Super Bowl Winner, Final Score of Chiefs vs. Eagles appeared first on Outsider.
Football World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Super Bowl Bet
NBA legend Charles Barkley will have a lot of money on the line when the Chiefs and Eagles square off this Sunday in the Super Bowl. During a recent conversation with Ernie Johnson, Barkley revealed that he'll put roughly $100,000 on the Eagles. "Probably a hundred thousand." Barkley ...
Look: There's 1 Clear Favorite For Super Bowl MVP
One of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets every year is for game MVP honors. The first 56 Super Bowls featured 31 quarterbacks chosen as MVP, including in nine of the last 13 games. Therefore, it's no surprise that the betting favorite this year is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. ...
Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed
The Kansas City Chiefs faced quite a few changes at the wide receiver position this offseason, particularly after the departure of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs had several young receivers and a new-look passing attack, so Patrick Mahomes did something a little extra to make sure everyone was on Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Nick Wright: “The Chiefs are going to kill them. I’ll be lighting that Black & Mild mid-fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes has done everything in his career except one thing— a start to finish great Super Bowl. Let’s check that off the list. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles – ‘OH MY GOD, THIS UNBELIEVABLE DEFENSE!' – Yeah, playing Davis Webb, Daniel Jones, and Andy Dalton. A slightly different person is coming to administer this test. I understand Nick Sirianni can mean mug for the camera, and can be ‘Philly till he dies!’, and all that stuff… Andy Reid— old, quiet, happy, lovable Uncle Andy Reid with two weeks to prepare, and the healthiest the Chiefs have been all year?? GIMME A BREAK! I gave my pick before the year, the Chiefs in a ‘rebuilding year’ win the Super Bowl. All we heard was ‘the Bills added Von Miller!’, ‘the Bengals have all these young players under contract, they can add people!’, ‘the Chargers added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson!’, ‘the Broncos added Russell Wilson!’, ‘the Raiders added Devante Adams!’… The Chiefs get rid of Tyreek Hill, started eight rookies, play rookies more snaps than any team besides the Bears and Texans, who are trying to lose games, and they show up in the Super Bowl, healthy as ever, with their legendary quarterback about to kick a** and take names. I CAN’T WAIT! LET’S GO, MAN!” (Full Segment Above)
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chris "The Bear" Fallica's best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets and picks
"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making. It has been an exciting couple of months, but I'm back and ready to get going on the next stage of my career here at FOX Sports. Our plan is to roll out sports betting content on...
NFL Insider 'More Convinced Than Ever' 1 Team Will Pursue Aaron Rodgers Trade
The rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Jets won't be going away anytime soon. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is "more convinced than ever" that New York will aggressively pursue Rodgers this offseason. "I will walk away from Phoenix more convinced than ever the Jets will aggressively pursue ...
Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are The 10 Hottest Reporters Covering The Game
In Phoenix, Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are some Hot Reporters covering the game. As part of our ongoing Super Bowl coverage. Over the past 10 days we have been breaking down all things revolving around the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are a few more fun facts about the game. Later I will be posting who I believe to be the 10 hottest reporters covering the game. You don’t want to miss this!
National media outlet makes prediction for Travis Kelce in Super Bowl that Eagles fans will love
CBS Sports made a prediction for superstar Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LVII that Philadelphia Eagles fans will love. Garrett Podell, an NFL writer for CBS Sports, thinks a historic Kelce streak will come to an end against the Eagles. Kelce has had at least...
Look: George Kittle Names His Frontrunner For 49ers Quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers made their third NFC title game in four seasons, but fell just short of making the Super Bowl again. San Francisco saw starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffer a significant elbow injury and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffer a concussion in a loss to the Philadelphia ...
Sports Book Names 'Worst' Super Bowl Betting Scenario
Sports betting has taken over many parts of the nation, and the craze will be on full display for Sunday's Super Bowl. Millions of fans around the country are set to wager billions of dollars on the big game, but one scenario has a particular oddsmaker sweating. Seamus Magee of BetMGM says Travis ...
SportsbookWire's 2023 Super Bowl picks: ML, ATS and O/U predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) play for all the marbles Sunday in Super Bowl 57. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX). SportbookWire’s staff, as we’ve done all season, is here with Super Bowl 57 picks and predictions...
