Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
'Our students should not have to deal with this type of grief,' frustration, grief expressed at DPS Board of Education work session Thursday
DURHAM, N.C. — Parents and community members voiced their frustration Thursday during Durham Public Schools Board of Education's work session. The frustrations come in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old Hillside High School student and the hospitalization of another, who were shot Wednesday on the American Tobacco Trail near the high school.
Senate OKs bill addressing North Carolina hotel guest rights
RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislation that sets a three-month window before long-term hotel and inn guests in North Carolina obtain legal protections commonly reserved for home and apartment renters was approved by the state Senate on Thursday. Republicans in charge of the chamber pushed through the measure after using parliamentary...
Schools become flashpoint for Republicans eyeing White House
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has called for parents to elect and fire school principals. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. And Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador who is expected to announce her White House candidacy this coming week, is among the Republicans taking aim at critical race theory.
NC lawmakers, controller want Leandro back in front of the state Supreme Court
RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican state lawmakers and the state controller are pushing for a long-running education lawsuit to return to the newly Republican-majority North Carolina Supreme Court. The push comes three months after the high court’s former Democratic majority ordered the controller and two other state executives to transfer...
