The number of mortgage-holders getting into arrears increased in the final three months of 2022, according to a body representing lenders.Across the UK, 75,170 homeowner mortgages were in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was 1% higher than in the previous quarter, UK Finance said.There were also 6,060 buy-to-let mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was 5% higher than in the previous quarter.However, there were fewer mortgage-holders in the most serious arrears bracket than in the previous quarter.Some...

17 HOURS AGO