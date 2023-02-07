Read full article on original website
Get a one-time payment of up to $975 for your mortgage or rent
If you're a homeowner or renter in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for you. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities have already started getting money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
Auto Loan Delinquencies Are Rising. Here's What to Do If You're Struggling With Payments
The share of borrowers who are 60 or more days behind in their auto loan payments was 26.7% higher in December than it was a year earlier. Once your payment is 30 days late, lenders report the delinquency to the credit-reporting firms, and your credit score will take a hit.
Car Payments for Many Americans Are Now More Than $1,000 per Month. Here's How to Stay Ahead of Your Loan Payment
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It's how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts' opinions aren't influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
A 34-year-old first-time homebuyer with a 6.99% interest rate said she regrets the house she just purchased. Do you have buyer's remorse?
A double whammy of high home prices and higher mortgage rates drive many people to buyers' remorse. Tell us your tale of woe.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
I Check My Savings Account for This One Thing Every Month -- and You Should, Too
It's a detail you don't want to gloss over.
First-time homebuyers are pretty much screwed in 2023
Not a single home sold in November was under $200,000, according to real estate data from the US Census Bureau.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
How Making 1 Extra Mortgage Payment Could Shave Years Off Your Debt
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Thirty years is a long time. If you're chipping away at a mortgage each month, it can feel even longer. But what if you could eliminate that financial ball and chain by paying off your mortgage early?.
A Michigan couple paid off their $200,000 mortgage in 4 years. They broke down how they did it to find financial freedom and build up their kids' college funds.
Andy and Nicole Hill created a "zero-based budget" where every dollar of monthly income has a purpose. They shared a typical monthly spreadsheet.
Credit card debt increased to record $931 billion: Here's how to pay debt quickly
Americans' credit card debt increased to more than $931 billion in the last quarter of 2022 amid high inflation and rising interest rates. Here’s how to cut down debt and lower your monthly expenses today.
How and When to Tap Home Equity in Retirement
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. Home equity (how much you owe on your mortgage subtracted from how much your home is worth) can be a useful and often overlooked retirement asset. If you have holes (things you want or need to fund) in your retirement plan, they can perhaps be filled with your home equity.
Should You Use a Reverse Mortgage to Retire?
A reverse mortgage could provide much-needed cash flow, but there is more to the story.
Get married or get a mortgage? Cities where a wedding costs more than a down payment
Becoming a homeowner and getting married are two of the biggest - and most expensive - milestones you may have. Where you live could impact which is more expensive.
Mortgage experts say interest rate buydowns can make all the difference for sellers worried about the real estate market
Buyers love interest rate buydowns because they...
Number of mortgage-holders getting into arrears rose in final months of 2022
The number of mortgage-holders getting into arrears increased in the final three months of 2022, according to a body representing lenders.Across the UK, 75,170 homeowner mortgages were in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was 1% higher than in the previous quarter, UK Finance said.There were also 6,060 buy-to-let mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was 5% higher than in the previous quarter.However, there were fewer mortgage-holders in the most serious arrears bracket than in the previous quarter.Some...
Widow faces unexpected obstacle with California Middle Class Tax Refund debit card
Californians continue to report problems with their California Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards. Vida Freeman received a debit card but shared she ran into trouble trying to use it. "The instructions on the card very clearly say if there's more than one name on the card, only the primary...
Here’s how to speak to a real person on the Middle Class Tax Refund customer support line
Yes, it is possible to speak to a real, live person to sort out your issue with California’s Middle Class Tax Refund. But to crack this puzzle you’ll need to keep this article handy and if there is "high call volume," you still may not get through. KCRA...
