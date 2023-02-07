Read full article on original website
pvtimes.com
Death Valley park crews aid 2 hiking groups within hours after both report troubles
DEATH VALLEY, CALIF. — The assistance of National Park Service crews was requested after two different hiking groups encountered problems during an excursion in Death Valley National Park on Sunday, Feb. 5. The first incident, according to a park officials, involved a woman in her 30s who suffered a...
yourbigsky.com
Ice and snow storms creating chaos and extraordinary accidents; Law enforcement asking drivers to be extra vigilant
The MHP issued a breaking news alert after a seven vehicle crash within the past week and now law enforcement asking Montana drivers to take it easy this winter. According to the NWS, the rapid freeze and thaw weather extremes are making roads and highways very treacherous this winter season.
Record-Courier
State chips away at Wilson Canyon rockfall
Smith Valley residents who go to Yerington for services are traveling the long way through Carson Valley as the state continues to chip away at the rockfall across Highway 208 linking Smith with Mason Valley. “Over the past week, rock removal experts have harnessed up and scaled the roadside slope...
KOLO TV Reno
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning on Highway 50. The crash happened at eastbound U.S. 50 and Sheckler and involved two vehicles, one car and a FedEx truck with several trailers attached. Nevada State Police say their preliminary investigation shows...
Snowstorm: A look into conditions at Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif (KRON) — A storm brought Lake Tahoe over a foot of snow in the last 24 hours. Many people from the Bay Area drove up to take advantage of the fresh powder. I went up to Palisades Tahoe to check out the conditions. I’m all strapped in, we are about to head […]
Blustery, cold weekend storm adds to California's big snowpack
SACRAMENTO — A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday.Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise.For a time on Sunday, about 74 miles (119 kilometers) of U.S. 395 were closed due to whiteout conditions, according to the California Department of Transportation.The storm dropped 16 inches to 24 inches (40-61 centimeters) of snow at Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra and the season total so far at its main lodge surpassed 400 inches (1,016 cm),...
sparkstrib.com
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
Over the past few weeks, storm after storm has rolled through the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Great Basin, dropping much-needed rain and heavy snow from Reno to Elko. But despite all the welcome precipitation, the state still faces drought conditions after back-to-back dry years. As with much of California...
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now
Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
Classic car repair program aims to assist drivers across Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classic car plate registration changes have many drivers frustrated on what to do, especially if there is a need to fix a car or a car cannot pass a smog test. “The intent of the classic vehicle plates was never to enable people to avoid a smog check, it’s about clean […]
2news.com
Red Cross offers Valentine’s gift package that could literally save lives, and it’s free
This year, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is encouraging residents to consider ordering a valuable Valentine’s Day gift package that could save a loved one’s life: a free smoke alarm plus free installation. Through its Home Fire Campaign, the Red Cross is working to reduce home...
Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America
After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
news3lv.com
Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada to host annual 'Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's that time of year again. Girl Scout cookie season is here. The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada will host its annual Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three official locations, including the signature pick-up location,...
NBCMontana
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Arizona You Need to Visit (2023)
From the historic Route 66, to desert oases, to unique souvenirs, to American, Mexican, and southwestern comfort food…there’s plenty of fun to be had in The Grand Canyon State!. Here are 19 charming small towns in Arizona you need to visit!. Hey! Looking for more great Arizona content?...
KOLD-TV
New Valley Fever training is changing medical care and saving lives
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Doctors say climate change is leading to a spread of the disease known as Valley Fever. This means more people will get the disease and there’s new training to catch the disease early, before it turns deadly. The training was prepared here in Arizona...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Nevada
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
newsnationnow.com
Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
This Is Nevada's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
This Is Arizona's Most Romantic Hotel
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in each state.
