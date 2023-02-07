ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Record-Courier

State chips away at Wilson Canyon rockfall

Smith Valley residents who go to Yerington for services are traveling the long way through Carson Valley as the state continues to chip away at the rockfall across Highway 208 linking Smith with Mason Valley. “Over the past week, rock removal experts have harnessed up and scaled the roadside slope...
YERINGTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning on Highway 50. The crash happened at eastbound U.S. 50 and Sheckler and involved two vehicles, one car and a FedEx truck with several trailers attached. Nevada State Police say their preliminary investigation shows...
NEVADA STATE
KRON4 News

Snowstorm: A look into conditions at Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif (KRON) — A storm brought Lake Tahoe over a foot of snow in the last 24 hours. Many people from the Bay Area drove up to take advantage of the fresh powder. I went up to Palisades Tahoe to check out the conditions. I’m all strapped in, we are about to head […]
CBS San Francisco

Blustery, cold weekend storm adds to California's big snowpack

SACRAMENTO — A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday.Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise.For a time on Sunday, about 74 miles (119 kilometers) of U.S. 395 were closed due to whiteout conditions, according to the California Department of Transportation.The storm dropped 16 inches to 24 inches (40-61 centimeters) of snow at Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra and the season total so far at its main lodge surpassed 400 inches (1,016 cm),...
CALIFORNIA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now

Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America

After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
MONTANA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Arizona You Need to Visit (2023)

From the historic Route 66, to desert oases, to unique souvenirs, to American, Mexican, and southwestern comfort food…there’s plenty of fun to be had in The Grand Canyon State!. Here are 19 charming small towns in Arizona you need to visit!. Hey! Looking for more great Arizona content?...
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country

(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
MONTANA STATE

