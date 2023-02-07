ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Shuts Down Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter's Request For Alimony Payments To Resume: Report

By Molly Claire Goddard
 2 days ago
mega;@therealkevinhunter/instagram

Kevin Hunter will not be receiving a payday from ex-wife Wendy Williams anytime soon.

According to Radar , a New Jersey judge denied the request from the former executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show , who asked for alimony payments from his ex to resume, citing Hunter's demands were “not emergent” and ordering the recent application “be dismissed without prejudice.”

mega

The judge also shut down the 50-year-old's request to have Williams, his spouse from 1999 until 2020, foot the bill for his attorney fees.

However, according to court documents, the magistrate suggested Hunter take his demands to mediation with Williams, as the judge made clear in the legal papers, "The parties are to participate in binding arbitration."

@therealkevinhunter/instagram

"The issues surrounding the severance payments, and the [Qualified Domestic Relations Order] are disputed and therefore need to be mediated," the documents stated.

In November 2022, Hunter, who claimed he was "broke" and could not afford to pay his bills, filed a motion for the alimony payments from the daytime diva to resume after the regular payments halted in February of that year.

"I have fallen behind on most of my bills,” the father-of-two — who shares Kevin Hunter Jr. , 22, with Wiliams and a young daughter with partner Sharina Hudson — claimed in the motion. “I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowner association and I'm behind on that bill.”

"If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow," Hunter noted of his current situation. "My car insurance hasn't been paid as a result of not receiving monthly severance payments. I'm behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended.”

mega

"My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement,” the former television exec added. "The fact that I am unable to sustain my life and pay my bills in order is extremely emergent to me. I cannot pay my bills and sustain my day-to-day living.”

Williams' attorney said in a statement that Hunter clearly "understood and agreed" that "all Severance Payment shall be subject to either termination or modification " if her contract was "not renewed and/or otherwise suspended, canceled or terminated."

As for the former radio jockey, she hired financial guardian Sabrina Morrissey to handle her money while she continues to focus on her mental and physical health. "When Wendy asks for something to happen, the guardian is making sure it is in her own financial best interest first," the source said. "She doesn't have 100 percent control right now, that could all change depending on what the court decides."

The Sun obtained the legal documents regarding Hunter's request.

Comments / 314

Soldier of the Cross
2d ago

ol' Kevin, sounds like you need a job, a moving van, debt consolidation and your woman needs to get back to work too. Bruh, you've got some nerve telling a judge that the lavish lifestyle Wendy provided for you and your baby momma is suffering because she's no longer footing the bill. Wendy made her money gossiping about others until you made her the subject of the gossip with your infidelity. Dude, you caused her to suffer and break all the way down. It would be nice to see you move along since you've already moved on. SMH!

Reply(20)
305
Lea Britto
2d ago

Thanks Judge let everyone go get jobs husband Son and Baby mama . Wendy may never be able to go back to work and needs that money to help care for herself

Reply(2)
234
Karin Westmoreland
2d ago

Poor Kevin, he has to get a job to support his family...poor thing! Instead of living off his exwife which he cheated on and lied to about his current family...Dude be a man and growup!

Reply(3)
142
