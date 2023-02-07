Judge Shuts Down Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter's Request For Alimony Payments To Resume: Report

mega;@therealkevinhunter/instagram

Kevin Hunter will not be receiving a payday from ex-wife Wendy Williams anytime soon.

According to Radar , a New Jersey judge denied the request from the former executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show , who asked for alimony payments from his ex to resume, citing Hunter's demands were “not emergent” and ordering the recent application “be dismissed without prejudice.”

The judge also shut down the 50-year-old's request to have Williams, his spouse from 1999 until 2020, foot the bill for his attorney fees.

However, according to court documents, the magistrate suggested Hunter take his demands to mediation with Williams, as the judge made clear in the legal papers, "The parties are to participate in binding arbitration."

"The issues surrounding the severance payments, and the [Qualified Domestic Relations Order] are disputed and therefore need to be mediated," the documents stated.

In November 2022, Hunter, who claimed he was "broke" and could not afford to pay his bills, filed a motion for the alimony payments from the daytime diva to resume after the regular payments halted in February of that year.

"I have fallen behind on most of my bills,” the father-of-two — who shares Kevin Hunter Jr. , 22, with Wiliams and a young daughter with partner Sharina Hudson — claimed in the motion. “I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowner association and I'm behind on that bill.”

"If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow," Hunter noted of his current situation. "My car insurance hasn't been paid as a result of not receiving monthly severance payments. I'm behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended.”

"My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement,” the former television exec added. "The fact that I am unable to sustain my life and pay my bills in order is extremely emergent to me. I cannot pay my bills and sustain my day-to-day living.”

Williams' attorney said in a statement that Hunter clearly "understood and agreed" that "all Severance Payment shall be subject to either termination or modification " if her contract was "not renewed and/or otherwise suspended, canceled or terminated."

As for the former radio jockey, she hired financial guardian Sabrina Morrissey to handle her money while she continues to focus on her mental and physical health. "When Wendy asks for something to happen, the guardian is making sure it is in her own financial best interest first," the source said. "She doesn't have 100 percent control right now, that could all change depending on what the court decides."

