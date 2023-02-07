Read full article on original website
Mikal Bridges reacts to being traded from Suns to Nets for Kevin Durant
Trade season is here and the biggest domino has fallen. The Brooklyn Nets, after trading away Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 5, have moved Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns for a package centered around Mikal Bridges. The Nets, who are left to wonder what happened after...
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: 'I'm just glad that he got out of there'
Newest Dallas Maverick Kyrie Irving could have anticipated many of the questions that would be thrown his way following his debut with his new franchise. What was it like playing with new teammates? How many plays did you learn before taking the court? How has your relationship with head coach Jason Kidd been so far?
Suns center Deandre Ayton matches monster Wilt Chamberlain record with latest feat
There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding the Phoenix Suns in recent weeks. They almost pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and they are one of the most notable teams that have thrown their hat into the ring for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Even then, Suns players who could be on their way out, such as Deandre Ayton, have remained focused on the task at hand.
CBS Sports
Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia
New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
CBS Sports
Why LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, and why Michael Jordan did not
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two greatest players in NBA history, but when compared strictly as scorers, Jordan is almost inarguably the superior talent. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game across 15 NBA seasons compared to "only" 27.2 for James in his 20. At his peak, Jordan averaged over 37 points per game. James has a career-high of 31.4. James is the better passer and rebounder of the two. Defensively, it's a toss up. But if you need a bucket, you'd take Jordan without thinking twice.
Phoenix Suns Land Kevin Durant In A Blockbuster Trade With Brooklyn Nets
The Phoenix Suns have pulled off a sensational trade that sees them acquire Kevin Durant for multiple players and first-round picks.
Gameday: Suns Take on New-Look Nets
Following the Kyrie Irving trade, there are a ton of storylines to watch for as the Phoenix Suns take on the Brooklyn Nets
CBS Sports
Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'
NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says
BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
NBA Odds: Suns vs. Hawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/9/2023
The new-look Phoenix Suns will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Thursday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Suns-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below. Phoenix has...
Eastern Conference Recaps, Feb. 7: Deandre Ayton’s Double-Double Leads Phoenix Suns To A Victory Against Brooklyn Nets
Ayton matches his career-high with 35 points in win
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
Phoenix Suns' NBA title odds surge after Kevin Durant trade
The Phoenix Suns are now one of the favorites to win the 2022-23 NBA title. The team's NBA championship odds surged after news broke of the team's trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. ...
BREAKING: Devin Booker's Final Injury Status For Suns-Nets Game
Devin Booker has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.
Kevin Durant informed Nets that ‘he wanted to move on’ before he was traded to Suns: report
Thirteen-time All-Star Kevin Durant was traded from the Nets to the Suns for a package that include Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and multiple future first-round picks.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Questionable to debut Friday
Conley (trade pending) is questionable to make his Timberwolves debut on Friday. Once he passes his physical, the veteran figures to start at the vacated point guard spot made available by the Wolves dealing D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers in the three-team trade that brought Conley from Utah. With Minnesota, Conley should continue focusing on distribution, as he's averaging a career-high 7.7 assists per game and is joining a team with a potent scorer in Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will eventually return. Fantasy managers rostering Conley should have no concerns about his value.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant will wear No. 35 jersey with Suns after wearing No. 7 with the Nets
Kevin Durant will return to a familiar uniform number when he joins the Phoenix Suns. Boardroom announced that Durant will wear No. 35 with the Suns, which is the same number that he wore when he was a member of the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Golden State Warriors earlier in his career.
qcnews.com
Ishbia takes over Suns, works to improve team culture
PHOENIX (AP) — Justin Ishbia came home from college one day to find his younger brother Mat shooting hoops over an 8-foot obstacle as he practiced for his upcoming high school basketball season. The older brother asked why the 5-foot-10 Mat was doing that — after all, no one...
Suns Injury Report And Available Players On Thursday
The Phoenix Suns are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks.
