Atlanta, GA

CBS Sports

Why LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, and why Michael Jordan did not

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two greatest players in NBA history, but when compared strictly as scorers, Jordan is almost inarguably the superior talent. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game across 15 NBA seasons compared to "only" 27.2 for James in his 20. At his peak, Jordan averaged over 37 points per game. James has a career-high of 31.4. James is the better passer and rebounder of the two. Defensively, it's a toss up. But if you need a bucket, you'd take Jordan without thinking twice.
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook reportedly likely to get bought out: Why Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat make sense

Russell Westbrook has played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After months of speculation, the veteran point guard is in the process of being dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a bigger deal that will net the Lakers D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Of course, just because Westbrook is heading to Salt Lake City that doesn't mean he'll be staying there. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, he will likely receive a buyout, and that will allow him to sign with a new team as a free agent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia

New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles

Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'

NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

LeBron James' NBA scoring record might become unbreakable -- but these four current players could catch Kareem

After nearly 40 years, the NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league's most prolific scorer ever Tuesday night. James' ability to produce points consistently at a high level for two decades is unparalleled, and one of the most impressive accomplishments in the history of the game. It also got us thinking: Who could be next to climb this high in the scoring record books?
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

49ers legend Joe Montana says Brock Purdy should be starter if healthy, casts doubt on Trey Lance's readiness

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana -- the player who was universally accepted as the NFL's greatest of all time after winning four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs with the San Francisco 49ers -- has a hard-line stance about who the next long-term 49ers starting quarterback should be. He has voiced his opinion about the position before, saying Jimmy Garoppolo should be the guy over the more mobile Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco spent four draft picks -- three first-round picks and a third-round pick -- to select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mavericks vs. Clippers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Feb. 8 best bets from proven model

The Los Angeles Clippers (31-26) are hosting the Dallas Mavericks (29-26) in a Western Conference matchup on Wednesday night. The Clippers are currently fourth in the conference standings, while Dallas is one game behind Los Angeles but sits as the sixth seed. This is the fourth and final regular season contest, with Los Angeles leading the season series 2-1. Guard Luka Doncic (right heel contusion) is out for Dallas, while Kyrie Irving is expected to make his team debut.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Watch the Wizards' final game before the NBA Trade Deadline

The Wizards' recent good fortune has hit a bit of a snag over the last week, as the squad has lost three straight games since going on their red-hot six-game winning streak. Most recently, Washington dropped a home contest vs. Cleveland 114-91. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma are questionable...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Lakers' Malik Beasley: Traded to Lakers

Beasley will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is set to join the Lakers after being part of a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top high-volume three-point shooters in the NBA this season, Beasley will be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles, while the deal also sends Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves. The trio will be absent for Utah on Wednesday which will allow ample opportunities for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji. Once he's up to speed with the Lakers, Beasley will likely vie for a backup role on the wing, but he could also push to start. The Lakers' next game is on Thursday, but it would be surprising if Beasley would be able to go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Pelicans' Zion Williamson out through NBA All-Star Game

The New Orleans Pelicans will continue to tread water without Zion Williamson. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said on Wednesday that Williamson (hamstring strain) will miss their next three games, as well as the 2023 NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19). He'll be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Williamson hasn't played...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

