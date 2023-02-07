Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Why LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, and why Michael Jordan did not
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two greatest players in NBA history, but when compared strictly as scorers, Jordan is almost inarguably the superior talent. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game across 15 NBA seasons compared to "only" 27.2 for James in his 20. At his peak, Jordan averaged over 37 points per game. James has a career-high of 31.4. James is the better passer and rebounder of the two. Defensively, it's a toss up. But if you need a bucket, you'd take Jordan without thinking twice.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: 'I'm just glad that he got out of there'
Newest Dallas Maverick Kyrie Irving could have anticipated many of the questions that would be thrown his way following his debut with his new franchise. What was it like playing with new teammates? How many plays did you learn before taking the court? How has your relationship with head coach Jason Kidd been so far?
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023 time: How to watch, TV channel, date, location, streaming for Super Bowl LVII
It's the most exciting game of the NFL season, and we are less than one week away. There's a good reason why each year the Super Bowl is the most watched television program in the United States. Not only are the matchups typically great, but the pregame and halftime performances are epic pop-culture moments.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook reportedly likely to get bought out: Why Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat make sense
Russell Westbrook has played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After months of speculation, the veteran point guard is in the process of being dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a bigger deal that will net the Lakers D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Of course, just because Westbrook is heading to Salt Lake City that doesn't mean he'll be staying there. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, he will likely receive a buyout, and that will allow him to sign with a new team as a free agent.
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
CBS Sports
Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia
New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The next three games for the Portland Trail Blazers could be considered critical. Well, as critical as NBA games can be in February. The Blazers (26-28) host Golden State (28-26) on Wednesday, followed by Oklahoma City on Friday and then the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. All three opponents are...
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson hits 12 3-pointers against OKC, but it's a zero in his box score that stands out
Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been more dependent on Stephen Curry than the whole "Strength in Numbers" mantra would suggest. Even during the Kevin Durant super years, there were two decidedly different Warriors teams: With and without Curry. Well, they're going to be without Curry for these...
CBS Sports
Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Syracuse 14-10; Florida State 8-16 An ACC battle is on tap between the Syracuse Orange and the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with FSU winning the first 76-71 and 'Cuse taking the second 96-57.
FOX Sports
Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles
Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference...
CBS Sports
Clippers vs. Mavericks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
After six games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games. Los Angeles...
CBS Sports
Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'
NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
CBS Sports
Seton Hall vs. Creighton: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Seton Hall Pirates and the Creighton Bluejays are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Pirates and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Everyone is betting on the Eagles to beat the Chiefs by this exact final score and here's why
If you're betting on the Super Bowl, one way to win big is to bet on the exact final score of the game, which is something a lot of people have been doing over the past few days. By itself, that's not necesarily notable, but the twist here is that everyone seems to be betting on the EXACT SAME final score.
CBS Sports
LeBron James' NBA scoring record might become unbreakable -- but these four current players could catch Kareem
After nearly 40 years, the NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league's most prolific scorer ever Tuesday night. James' ability to produce points consistently at a high level for two decades is unparalleled, and one of the most impressive accomplishments in the history of the game. It also got us thinking: Who could be next to climb this high in the scoring record books?
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Brock Purdy should be starter if healthy, casts doubt on Trey Lance's readiness
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana -- the player who was universally accepted as the NFL's greatest of all time after winning four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs with the San Francisco 49ers -- has a hard-line stance about who the next long-term 49ers starting quarterback should be. He has voiced his opinion about the position before, saying Jimmy Garoppolo should be the guy over the more mobile Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco spent four draft picks -- three first-round picks and a third-round pick -- to select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports
Mavericks vs. Clippers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Feb. 8 best bets from proven model
The Los Angeles Clippers (31-26) are hosting the Dallas Mavericks (29-26) in a Western Conference matchup on Wednesday night. The Clippers are currently fourth in the conference standings, while Dallas is one game behind Los Angeles but sits as the sixth seed. This is the fourth and final regular season contest, with Los Angeles leading the season series 2-1. Guard Luka Doncic (right heel contusion) is out for Dallas, while Kyrie Irving is expected to make his team debut.
NBC Sports
Watch the Wizards' final game before the NBA Trade Deadline
The Wizards' recent good fortune has hit a bit of a snag over the last week, as the squad has lost three straight games since going on their red-hot six-game winning streak. Most recently, Washington dropped a home contest vs. Cleveland 114-91. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma are questionable...
CBS Sports
Lakers' Malik Beasley: Traded to Lakers
Beasley will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is set to join the Lakers after being part of a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top high-volume three-point shooters in the NBA this season, Beasley will be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles, while the deal also sends Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves. The trio will be absent for Utah on Wednesday which will allow ample opportunities for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji. Once he's up to speed with the Lakers, Beasley will likely vie for a backup role on the wing, but he could also push to start. The Lakers' next game is on Thursday, but it would be surprising if Beasley would be able to go.
FOX Sports
Pelicans' Zion Williamson out through NBA All-Star Game
The New Orleans Pelicans will continue to tread water without Zion Williamson. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said on Wednesday that Williamson (hamstring strain) will miss their next three games, as well as the 2023 NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19). He'll be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Williamson hasn't played...
