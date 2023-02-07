Chargers Knocked Out of NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament by Raritan

HAZLET, NJ - The eighth seeded Spotswood High School wrestling team was knocked out of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament in the quarterfinal round on Monday by top seeded Raritan High School 78-6. Raritan also won its semifinal matchup with fourth seeded Rumson-Fair Haven High School to move into the finals against second seeded Point Pleasant Boro High School on Wednesday.

The results from Monday's Chargers meet with Raritan are as follows:

106 - Nicholas Sheldrick (Raritan) over Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by a fall

113 - Aidan Davis (Raritan) over Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) by a fall

120 - Matt Erven (Raritan) over Aidan Rizzuto (Spotswood) by a fall

126 - Ryan Mansueto (Raritan) over Colton Schmitz (Spotswood) by a fall

132 - Alexander Delaurier (Raritan) by forfeit

138 - Zach Reilley (Raritan) over Paul Aliermo (Spotswood) by a fall

144 - Braden Kmak (Raritan) over Nick Marin (Spotswood) by a fall

150 - Logan Acevedo (Raritan) over Daniel Keelen (Spotswood) by a fall

157 - Jack Devaney (Raritan) over Justin Witt (Spotswood) by a fall

165 - Robert Mulligan (Raritan) over Matt Varga (Spotswood) by a fall

175 - William Schwemmer (Spotswood) over Stephen Moser (Raritan) by a fall

190 - Kieran Falzon (Raritan) over Nate Peck-Garcia (Spotswood) by a fall

215 - Jonathan Gazerwitz (Raritan) over Francisco Kolbeck (Spotswood) by a fall

285 - Tom Jeleniewski (Raritan) over Unknown by forfeit

Next up for the Chargers is a meet with East Brunswick High School on Friday at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium at 6 p.m. East Brunswick has an overall season record of 11-9.



