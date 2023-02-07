Two Ways to Help the Ott Family Who Lost Their East Hanover Home in a Fire

EAST HANOVER, NJ - The fire that destroyed an East Hanover home over the weekend belonged to a Hanover Park teacher's home. Jamie Ott, a teacher at Hanover Park high school, and his family suffered a devastating loss when the fire ravaged their house.

The East Hanover community is rallying for the Ott family. There are two ways to help.

There is a gift card drop being conducted at the high school. Gift card donations can be dropped off at the high school.

There is also a Go Fund Me site started by the family's niece. Anyone interested in donating to the family can access that site by clicking here.



