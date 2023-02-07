ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston firefighters responded to record number of emergency calls after historically cold weekend

By Lindsey Thorpe
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
This past weekend was record-setting in both temperature and call volume, representing the single-greatest number of emergency responses in the history of the Boston Fire Department.

The City of Boston experienced a historic cold front that saw temperatures plummet below zero, with windchills reaching -30 degrees.

Over the course of 48 hours, Boston firefighters responded to 1,872 emergency calls, ranging from burst pipes , medical responses, and multiple fires, according to officials.

Crews battles second-alarm fire at collision center during arctic blast in Quincy

“One of our responsibilities as your Union leadership is to demonstrate to the City the selfless and invaluable services you provide on a daily basis,” said Sam Dillon, President of the Boston Firefighters Union. “This past weekend, you made our jobs easy, as the numbers and your professionalism speak for themselves.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

