FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
Patrick Kane Trade to the Buffalo Sabres a Possibility?
The Buffalo Sabres will be back on the ice for a game this Saturday night, when they host the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. The Sabres continue their playoff fight in the Eastern Conference, sitting three points back of the last wild card spot (Penguins) and four points back of the first wild card spot (Capitals). They're also three points back of the New York Islanders.
NHL rumors: Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi trade talks heating up
The Detroit Red Wings have a significant question to answer as it pertains to the future of Dylan Larkin. Their captain is a pending free agent, and the two sides are talking extension. However, could those talks force another pending free agent out of Detroit?. NHL insider David Pagnotta wrote...
MLive.com
Red Wings see Tyler Bertuzzi returning to form, but will he stay?
DETROIT – While most of his teammates were off to exotic locales during their eight-day break, Tyler Bertuzzi stayed home to enjoy some family time, go ice fishing and recharge during what has been a rough, injury-plagued season. He responded Tuesday with the kind of performance the Detroit Red...
Avalanche D Cale Makar out with head injury
TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar will miss the final two games of a current road trip with a head injury. Colorado coach Jared Bednar announced the news before Thursday night's game at the Tampa Bay Lightning. Makar will also miss Saturday's matchup at Florida...
One major network predicts Buffalo Sabres will end playoff drought
The Buffalo Sabres aren’t far from sitting in one of the two wild card slots as we dive deeper into the season’s second half. The Hockey News recently evaluated each of the Atlantic Division’s top four teams and they made a gutsy prediction, believing the Buffalo Sabres to make the playoffs. Thanks to their high scoring output and improved goaltending, this prediction isn’t so far-fetched, even if Buffalo is, at best this season, a middle-of-the-road team.
Avs fall to Penguins 2-1 in OT following NHL All-Star break
The Pittsburgh Penguins talked about hitting reset following a wildly uneven first half of the season.Perhaps no player wanted a fresh start more than Kris Letang.The veteran defenseman's nightmarish last two months included the death of his father, a stroke due to a rare heart condition and a separate lower-body injury that forced him to miss several weeks.Letang finally appears to be at full speed now. His wrist shot from the left circle 3:36 into overtime capped a frantic rally as the Penguins stunned the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday night."Tanger's had a tough first half in so many different...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Top 10 Prospects Mid-Season 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens have an enviable prospect pool filled with talented young players, and that pool doesn’t include all of the 23 years of age and under players already graduated to the NHL lineup. Players such as Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky headline that list, not to mention the all-rookie blue line led by Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj.
