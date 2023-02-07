Read full article on original website
Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey
Video posted on social media by a Turkish humanitarian organization showed a man being hauled from the ruins of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023.
Video shows two children rescued from building rubble after deadly earthquake in Turkey
Two children were rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the region. The earthquake has killed thousands, while rescue teams race to find survivors.Feb. 6, 2023.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Syrian man mourns 25 family members lost in catastrophic earthquake
Ahmed Idris, who sought refuge from Syria's civil war in the city of Saraqib, lost 25 family members in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.Feb. 8, 2023.
Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey killing hundreds
A survivor of a powerful earthquake which has killed at least 1,200 people in Turkey and Syria has shared footage of the aftermath.This video from Malatya reportedly shows the scene where a hotel once stood, now reduced to rubble.Crews are frantically searching for survivors with thousands of people injured and feared to be underneath the debris.USGC has since confirmed a second magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Kahramanmaras. The epicentre of the first earthquake was just north of Gaziantep, and it struck in the early hours of Monday, 6 February.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyNHS strikes: Health minister asks nurses to suspend action for pay negotiationsEpsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and daughter
Watch live: View from Diyarbakir after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
At least 500 people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February. This feed shows the scene in Diyarbakir as crews frantically search for survivors trapped under the rubble. At least 15 buildings were reported to have collapsed in Diyarbakir as the earthquake shook the region. The earthquake's epicentre was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres from the Syrian border. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the impacted areas. "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as...
Turkey: Moment journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake
A journalist abandoned a live broadcast in Turkey to help a young girl to safety following a deadly earthquake.Yuksel Akalan, a reporter from A News, was live from the streets of Malatya when a shockwave struck.In broadcast footage, the sound of buildings collapsing can be heard in the background.Akalan then rushes to the aid of a woman and young girl who can be seen walking over rubble.Across Turkey and Syria, at least 5,100 people have died after an earthquake hit on Monday, 6 February.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleMoment father comforts girl pulled from rubble of building in SyriaThousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regions
‘Beautiful person’: Goalkeeper dies in Turkey earthquake collapse
Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, a Turkish goalkeeper, has died after Monday’s earthquake, his club Yeni Malatyaspor have confirmed.The 28-year-old, who had played six times for the Turkish second division club since joining in 2021, had been missing since two major seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.The club confirmed his passing on social media on Tuesday, describing Turkaslan as a “beautiful person”.“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” Yeni Malatyaspor said on Twitter.“We will not forget you, beautiful person.”The official death count is now close to 9,000, with...
Moment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria
A building was reduced to rubble as a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing hundreds, shocking video shows. At least 1,300 people have died after the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Gaziantep early on Monday, 6 February. This video which circulated on social media that morning purports to show the building tumbling down in Haliliye, Sanliurfa province.It is unknown if anyone was injured in the collapse shown in this footage. A second earthquake has since been confirmed near Ekinozu, around 100 miles north of the first epicentre.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Rescue crews search rubble in northwest SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivorsMoment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Turkey earthquake devastation captured on video
Videos are capturing the aftermath of a destructive 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people.
Huge Turkish earthquake was felt as far away as GREENLAND
Shaking was detected some 3,400 miles away on the east coast of Greenland around eight minutes after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck at 4.17am this morning.
Fears for ancient sites after earthquake destroys parts of Gaziantep Castle
The partial destruction of a Roman-era castle in the Turkish city of Gaziantep has led to fears that two earthquakes that struck on Monday may have damaged other priceless monuments in Turkey and Syria, areas rich in cultural heritage. Photographs and footage of Gaziantep Castle, considered one of the best-preserved...
Miracle baby born in Turkey earthquake rubble as mother trapped during labour dies
A newborn girl has been rescued from under a collapsed building in Syria, with its mother having given birth while buried under the rubble in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck the country and Turkey. The baby was found buried under the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who was found dead.Footage shared online shows rescuers lifting the dust-choked newborn to safety as they scale the mounting debris of buildings crumbled by a devastating earthquake.The baby was the only member of her family to survive the building collapse on Monday in the small...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
Father Holds the Hand of His Daughter Who Died Under Rubble Near Earthquake's Epicenter in Turkey
More than 11,000 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday Heartbreaking images continue to emerge from Turkey and Syria as the death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake rises. On Tuesday, AFP's Adem Atlan photographed father Mesut Hancer holding the hand of his daughter Irmak, 15, after she died beneath rubble in Kahramanmaras, near the earthquake's epicenter. The girl's hand can be seen stretched out from underneath concrete slabs that collapsed on top of her during the fatal...
Turkey hit with 7.8 magnitude earthquake, felt across Middle East
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake walloped Turkey early Monday morning and the aftershocks were felt in Syria, Jordan, and Israel, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
