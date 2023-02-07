Read full article on original website
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayers
As inflation hits Washington state hard, it is understandable that many people feeling this in their wallets. For example, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Seattle had an inflation rate of 8.4%, which is the third highest for a major city in the nation. (source)
