The Denver Gazette

Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Seattle, lottery officials said....
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Could backyard cottages expand from Seattle to the rest of Washington?

Legislation to support building more accessory dwelling units (ADU) within a property is gaining momentum, as a bill officially passed out of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs this week. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) — known more commonly as a backyard cottage — is...
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

$754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Washington Fred Meyer

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot from Monday's drawing was sold at a Fred Meyer in Auburn, Washington's Lottery announced Tuesday morning. The winning ticket, the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game, was sold on Feb. 5. The winner has...
AUBURN, WA
goingawesomeplaces.com

4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle

Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning lottery ticket donates $50K

AUBURN, Wash. — The south King County Fred Meyer that sold the winning $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated the money it received to a nearby food bank on Thursday. The Kroger store, located at 801 Auburn Way North in Auburn, was presented a $50,000 check for selling the...
AUBURN, WA
Hamza Hayat

Washington Resident wins $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot

Washington State Resident Claims Largest Powerball Jackpot in U.S. History - Wins $754.6 Million Prize. Washington state is home to the latest and greatest Powerball winner. The lucky individual has claimed a shocking and lucky $754.6 million prize, making this one of the largest jackpots ever won on one ticket in U.S. lottery history. The winning ticket matched all the winning numbers 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 7, securing the grand prize.
WASHINGTON STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt

WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
WEST POINT, MS
KXRO.com

Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”

Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
WASHINGTON STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns Not To Miss In Southwest Washington State

In Southwest Washington, visitors will find the undeveloped Willapa Bay with miles of pristine waterfront with nary a house in sight. The bay flows into the Pacific Ocean and a relatively unknown area of Washington known as the Cranberry Coast. In between are charming small towns that are just now being discovered as destinations for travel.
WASHINGTON STATE
AZFamily

Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
ARIZONA STATE
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

