City Of Industry, CA

New Mom’s Touch Location in City of Industry Brings Korea’s number one chicken sandwich brand to foodie locals

By christopher-simmons
 4 days ago
The Irvine Police are trying to identify a cell phone thief

The Irvine Police Department is trying to identify a man who stole a cell phone left on the counter at a gas station located at 14886 Sand Canyon on January 12, 2023. The suspect drove off in a silver Toyota Camry with a strapped-down black hood. The suspect is a...
IRVINE, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, February 11, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, February 11, 2023:. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Letter to the Editor: Keep Cypress United congratulates Cypress for fiscally responsible management

Keep Cypress United wants to congratulate the Cypress City Council and all members of Cypress government management for giving our city a strong financial picture. Thanks to the city council maintaining a fiscally responsible majority, our total fund balance was up 25% in 2022 over the previous year and our debts are less than half of our assets. This is fantastic news, especially when you see what is happening in many neighboring communities.
CYPRESS, CA
Long Beach Symphony brings The Music of ABBA to the Long Beach Arena

On Saturday, February 25, Long Beach Symphony will once again deliver a high-energy party evening with indoor picnicking, superb music, and the ability to dance the night away to the legendary music of ABBA, presented by ARRIVAL from Sweden. ARRIVAL from Sweden’s 10-member band will join Long Beach Symphony on...
LONG BEACH, CA
3 O.C. Water District Representatives Discuss Their Strategies and Concerns

“We import most of our water, and a quarter of our water supply is recycled water. We do have our own groundwater basin here—the San Juan Creek Basin. But unlike the Orange County Groundwater Basin, which is 500,000 acre-feet, ours is about 25,000 acre-feet. And it’s high in salt, iron, and manganese, so you have to treat it. So just the scale and scope of ours is totally different. But that doesn’t make it less important. It does make it more expensive to use.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Presidents Day

In observance of the Presidents Day holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2023. Street sweeping services will not be provided on the holiday, and will resume the next day. Trash pick-up will remain as scheduled. For more...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Extraordinary Lives Foundation to Host Pickleball Fundraiser in Newport Beach March 4 for Children’s Mental Health and Wellness

Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving children’s mental health and wellness, will present its inaugural Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at the Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach. The event offers opportunities for beginning and intermediate pickleball players as well as social attendance.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association announces “Celebrating Kindness” as theme of 63rd Annual Festival

The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is proud to announce that it will be returning to the city once again, Memorial Day weekend, May 26th-May 29th, 2023. This annual event, which has been a favorite of residents and visitors for over 60 years, celebrates the city’s rich agricultural history and heritage, and it is dedicated to the strawberry.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
New Garden in City of Irvine’s Bommer Canyon

Bommer Canyon Nature Garden before & after restoration work. The City of Irvine and Irvine Ranch Conservancy (IRC) welcome nature lovers to experience the new Bommer Canyon Nature Garden, where visitors can learn about native habitats, local plant life, and Orange County’s ranching history. “The new Bommer Canyon Nature...
IRVINE, CA
OC Supervisor and Chairman Don Wagner, along with City Council Members in Irvine, Seal Beach, Costa Mesa and Laguna Niguel, endorse Scott Baugh for Congress

Scott Baugh (CA-47) announced he has received more key local endorsements. Endorsing Baugh for Congress are Orange County Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, Don Wagner; Irvine City Council Member Mike Carroll; Laguna Niguel Mayor Janine Heft, Mayor Pro Tempore Dave Wheeler, Councilmembers Don Caskey and Joshua Sweeney; Costa Mesa Councilmember Don Harper; Seal Beach Councilmember Tom Moore, and newly elected Seal Beach City Councilmembers Lisa Landrau and Nathan Steele.
SEAL BEACH, CA
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting February 14, 2023

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, February 14. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/71675/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m.:. Ocean Boulevard visioning. The Council will hear a presentation on recommendations by the the Parks, Beaches and...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Garden Grove police arrested a suspect and seized drugs, a gun and cash

Last Sunday, February 5th, Garden Grove Police Department Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) officers were conducting directed enforcement in the area of Harbor Blvd./Chapman Ave., when they noticed a car violating several vehicle codes. A car stop was initiated and the driver was detained without incident. During a search of the...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner kicks off re-election campaign

On Friday, February 10, Supervisor Don Wagner, current Chairman of the Board of Board, kicked off his campaign for re-election to the Orange County Board of Supervisors in front of the Old Santa Ana Courthouse with supporters including Sheriff Don Barnes. “I made a personal commitment to the residents of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

