Alison Brie Talks Falling in Love With Dave Franco and Raps About New Movie in David Koma Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Alison Brie donned a punk-princess ensemble for “ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .” The actress appeared on Monday’s episode wearing a David Koma minidress.

Alison Brie on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Brie’s minidress had a workwear-inspired accent, with sleek belt-like straps holding it up. She coordinated the off-the-shoulder dress with a pair of black opaque tights. For shoes, she went big, slipping to a pair of mary jane-style heels. Brie worked with Erin Walsh, who has also styled Ashley Park, Lucy Hale and Anne Hathaway . She accessorized with an oversize chain-link choker necklace, a few silver rings and a cherry-red lip.

Alison Brie on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

While on the night show, Brie talked about how she fell in love with her husband and told Fallon about the plot of her new movie through a freestyle rap.

The movie, titled “Somebody I Used to Know,” is a classic rom-com about a girl who runs into an old boyfriend and starts to imagine what could have been, until she find out he’s engaged. She then meets the wife-to-be and the woman reminds her of the person she used to be. Brie wrote the movie with her husband, Dave Franco. Franco directs the film, and in addition to Brie, the cast includes Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons.

Brie appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in a dazzling Sol Angelann by Irena Soprano minidress with bow tie detailing. To the film’s Los Angeles premiere earlier this month, she wore a shimmery Balmain minidress with dramatic shoulder padding.

“Somebody I Used to Know,” premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.