As if Kanas City Chiefs fans aren’t hyped up enough for Super Bowl 57, quarterback Patrick Mahomes fueled the expectations for the game even more on Saturday. Mahomes is clearly just as excited as everyone else about their showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he showed just that as he took to Twitter to share how he’s feeling. He sent out a two-word tweet that reads “1 more” along with a clock emoji. Accompanying the tweet is a hype reel with Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” as its background music.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO