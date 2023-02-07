St. Petersburg rubber business moving HQ to Clearwater

Goodyear Rubber Products headquarters in St. Petersburg. The 75-year old company is relocating its base to Clearwater. [ Courtesy of Goodyear Rubber Products, Inc. ]

St. Petersburg’s Goodyear Rubber Product, Inc. is moving its base to Clearwater, the company announced Monday.

The industrial rubber product distributor said it would relocate its corporate headquarters on Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg to 11301 47th St. N in Clearwater at the end of the month, according to a media release.

Goodyear Rubber Products, not to be confused with the national chain Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, has been based in St. Petersburg for 75 years. As part of its anniversary, the industrial distributor is closing its current headquarters permanently and opening a Goodyear ParkerStore nearby at at 1901 1st Ave. S by March 1, the release said. In addition, the business will also close its Clearwater shop on 49th Street and open a showroom in the new headquarters.

Goodyear Rubber Products was founded in 1948 by Murray and Jackie Jacobs and is now owned by their son Robert “Bob” Jacobs. They have six locations across Florida’s Gulf Coast in Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Ft. Myers and Naples, selling industrial and hydraulic hoses and couplings, conveyor and power transmission belts, sheet rubber, fluid sealing products, rubber dock fenders, floor matting and protective clothing.