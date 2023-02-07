ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

St. Petersburg rubber business moving HQ to Clearwater

By Bernadette Berdychowski
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4MZ1_0kfZyegR00
Goodyear Rubber Products headquarters in St. Petersburg. The 75-year old company is relocating its base to Clearwater. [ Courtesy of Goodyear Rubber Products, Inc. ]

St. Petersburg’s Goodyear Rubber Product, Inc. is moving its base to Clearwater, the company announced Monday.

The industrial rubber product distributor said it would relocate its corporate headquarters on Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg to 11301 47th St. N in Clearwater at the end of the month, according to a media release.

Goodyear Rubber Products, not to be confused with the national chain Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, has been based in St. Petersburg for 75 years. As part of its anniversary, the industrial distributor is closing its current headquarters permanently and opening a Goodyear ParkerStore nearby at at 1901 1st Ave. S by March 1, the release said. In addition, the business will also close its Clearwater shop on 49th Street and open a showroom in the new headquarters.

Goodyear Rubber Products was founded in 1948 by Murray and Jackie Jacobs and is now owned by their son Robert “Bob” Jacobs. They have six locations across Florida’s Gulf Coast in Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Ft. Myers and Naples, selling industrial and hydraulic hoses and couplings, conveyor and power transmission belts, sheet rubber, fluid sealing products, rubber dock fenders, floor matting and protective clothing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Eloise at a luxury Tampa condo

I am a city child. I live in a Tampa luxury condo. We have a private lobby, but I like to explore the lobby in the hotel. It is enormously large and with abundance of green plants. A suspicious amount of potted palm trees, actually. I do not know why there are so many. I like to hide in the trees and pretend I live in the jungle with all the little animals and not in Tampa, Florida, in new construction.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST PETERSBURG – Bay Pines National Cemetery hosted graduates from the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN-8) Graduate Health Administration Training Program on Jan. 24. The graduates will go onto to become healthcare administration leaders at VA healthcare facilities across the region in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Car rolls into water at Centennial Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department rescued a car out of the water at Centennial Park, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account. Last week, a man and his dog were in the car sitting by the water at the park. His dog jumped out of...
SARASOTA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023

Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Silverstein: NYC Developer Joins Tampa’s Building Boom

North Downtown Tampa is experiencing a renaissance with land being traded for high value — and a major New York City developer has entered the scene. Silverstein Properties, best known for redeveloping the World Trade Center, acquired its first Tampa Bay property in May 2022. As the lead developer, Silverstein plans to transform the vacant lot at 505 E. Tyler St. in Downtown Tampa into a 35-story mixed-use tower with apartments and retail.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to grow this year

ST. PETERSBURG — The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be growing again this spring, in more ways than one. The event is getting back to pre-pandemic levels by reinstating the annual 5K charity run on the Thursday of race week. The run along the downtown waterside track benefits the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg and will take place for the first time since 2019.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station

TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bo Bichette delivers to St. Petersburg PAL youth program

ST. PETERSBURG — Bo Bichette came to help Saturday morning, and he brought some friends, including Blue Jays teammates George Springer, Jordan Romano and Santiago Espinal. Bichette, who played at Lakewood High School, recently made a significant contribution to provide financial sponsorship for the Police Athletic League youth program at St. Petersburg’s Jackson Recreation Center at Wildwood Park.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Is Tampa’s Italian Club looking for 1,200 missing bodies?

TAMPA ― Ground-penetrating radar is used for a variety of reasons, such as searching for underground utility lines and septic tanks. It is also used to locate graves, which is why a man rolling ground penetrating radar across a piece of East Tampa land caught the attention of a passing Tampa Bay Times reporter on Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

5 things to know about Bouzy, a new Champagne bar in Tampa’s Hyde Park Village

TAMPA — In the mood for bubbles? Feel like something fizzy? Then listen up: Tampa’s highly anticipated Champagne bar Bouzy is now open in Hyde Park Village. The restaurant and lounge specializing in all things bubbly is the latest from Cru Hospitality Group, which has a busy (and boozy) month ahead: In the coming weeks, they’ll open both Small Giant, a neighborhood tavern and restaurant, and the wine shop Wine on Water at Water Street Tampa, marking the newest additions to the burgeoning development.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
91K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy