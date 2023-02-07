Teen indicted on murder for January shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst teen was indicted on multiple charges, including murder, according to the Niagara County District Attorney.

Dennis Parson, 19, was indicted on murder in the second degree, attempted robbery in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to authorities, Parson is charged with the murder of 24-year-old Jaylan McWilson.

On Jan. 21, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to the area of South Avenue and Lockport Street where, they say, McWilson had been shot multiple times. He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Parson was remanded to the custody of the sheriff and further proceeds were scheduled in March.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .