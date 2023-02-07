Read full article on original website
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have been an overall poor team this season, and there's no doubt that they have had an up-and-down year. We saw Anthony Davis miss a fair bit of time this year, and that has resulted in them losing quite a few games during his absence. Based on new reporting, it seems as though there has also been some turmoil in the locker room recently.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This Bucks-Knicks Trade Sends Derrick Rose To Milwaukee
As the NBA’s deadline approaches, whispers are growing louder. The rumor mill is churning in overtime at the moment. The whole NBA-watching world has got their eyes on the stars. Everyone wants to know the biggest deals to go down on February 9th. At the same time, every deal...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Bold Trade Scenario Lands 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle On Warriors
If you even step on the floor in the NBA Finals, you’re a good NBA player. That might sound crazy, but it’s true. Rotations shrink by the time the last round of the playoffs rolls around. Most Finalists roll out 9 or 10 guys that they know will...
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
This is how far away Stephen Curry is from LeBron's all-time scoring record
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record Tuesday night in front of a jam-packed crowd inside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. James, who is 38 years old and in his 20th NBA season, hit a fadeaway 15-foot jump shot with seconds left in the third quarter to pass fellow Los Angeles […]
Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to LeBron James breaking the NBA all-time scoring record
Joining his teammate Steph Curry, Draymond Green became one of the many members of the NBA community to celebrate LeBron James becoming the league’s new all-time scoring record. With a historic jumper in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday...
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
Klay Thompson Becomes First Player In NBA This Season To Do This
On Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Klay Thompson hit a season-high 12 three-pointers, becoming the only player in the NBA to make 12 threes in a game this season.
The Los Angeles Lakers' New Look Depth Chart After The D'Angelo Russell Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have a solid rotation of quality players on their roster to salvage their season for a playoff push.
“I’m embarrassed to be a Lakers fan” Los Angeles’ Heartbroken fans expresses disappointment with Rob Pelinka after Kyrie Irving Mavs trade
Just as we predicted, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 first-round pick, and a first-round and a second-round pick in the 2029 NBA draft. As it seems to be a hijacking deal by the Mavericks,...
Kevin Durant trade fallout: How the Suns and Nets’ NBA Finals odds moved
It took seven months, but the Suns finally landed Kevin Durant in a stunning trade ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Now they’re among the favorites to win the NBA Finals. Phoenix saw its title odds slashed across the board in the early hours of Thursday morning, when the Suns sent a package headlined by Mikal Bridges and four first-round picks to the Nets for Durant and former Phoenix swingman T.J. Warren. The betting market was quick to react: BetMGM and Caesars both installed the Suns at 5/1 after the deal, while FanDuel is dealing Phoenix at +460 – which still isn’t the shortest...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Text Message News
Brittney Griner is not a part of Team USA this week, but the WNBA star is still interested in the team. Griner, who spent most of 2022 in a Russian prison, is back in the United States, thanks to a trade between the American government and Russia. While Griner is not currently playing basketball, ...
Chris Paul Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Chris Paul made NBA history during Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
