Brookline, MA

Charges sought for Massachusetts driver who ends up on train tracks while scrolling through social media

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 5 days ago
fallriverreporter.com

“Significant” Massachusetts fentanyl trafficker sentenced to prison after 11 guns, over 1 kilo of fentanyl, pill press, 15+ pounds of marijuana, $36,000 in cash seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in connection with his involvement in a violent gang. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Samael Mathieu, a/k/a “Hamma” or “Hamma Thang,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 114 months in prison and four years of supervised release. In April 2022, Mathieu pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
texasbreaking.com

Tragedy Strikes Wealthy Massachusetts Family: 911 Call Reveals Murder-Suicide Result of Domestic Violence

Early Thursday morning, a 911 call from inside a $2 million Andover, Massachusetts home revealed a disturbing and tragic situation. Andrew Robinson, 56, his wife Linda, 55, and their 12-year-old son Sebastian were found dead with gunshot wounds. Andrew’s death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
ANDOVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized

A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island woman facing drug and gun charges near school worked at child care facility

A Rhode Island woman that worked at a local child care facility is accused of several drug and gun charges near two schools. According to police, on Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Postal Inspector’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security, executed a court-ordered search warrant on Hicks Street in the city of Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
CBS Boston

Man punched woman who said "excuse me" at Downtown Crossing, police say

BOSTON – MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who they say punched a woman without provocation on Tuesday.It happened around 2 p.m. in the concourse at the Downtown Crossing station. According to police, the 62-year-old woman walked by the suspect and said "excuse me." He then punched her.Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call (617) 222-1050.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Family offers $5,000 reward for information leading to Brittney McCormack

The family of a missing Massachusetts woman continue to offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her being found. Brittney McCormack, a 27-year-old mother of a six-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son at the time she went missing, hasn’t been seen since July 6, 2021, when she was visiting family. Her family officially reported her missing with police in August of 2021. She lived in Hanover, but often traveled to Brockton, Rockland, Abington and Hull.
HANOVER, MA

