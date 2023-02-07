ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
CNBC

Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Futures Indicate Subdued Start For Wall Street: Jerome Powell's Speech On Tuesday Key Highlight This Week

Stock futures indicate major Wall Street indices are expected to open lower this week that will see a crucial speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. The speech will be watched carefully by market participants as it comes after Friday’s jobs data release that has once again made the case for sustained rate hikes.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Used vehicle prices swing higher amid unseasonably strong demand in January

Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
marketscreener.com

Dollar flat after Fed official comments; focus on CPI data next week

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors looked ahead to next week's U.S. inflation data and digested comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials who said modest interest rate rises were on the way. Moving to a federal funds rate of between 5.00%...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Brazil retail sales growth smallest in six years in 2022

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil posted in 2022 their smallest annual growth in six years, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, providing further signs of a slowing economy amid tighter monetary conditions.
msn.com

Oil prices steady amid China demand revival, high U.S. inventories

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained...
Reuters

U.S. demand boosts L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales, China weighs

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - L'Oreal posted 8.1% sales growth in the fourth quarter, a touch slower than in the previous three months, with firm demand in the United States and Europe helping to offset the dent from coronavirus disruptions in China.
Reuters

U.S. farm incomes seen to fall in 2023, after hitting record highs

CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. farm incomes this year are expected to fall for the first time since 2019 amid higher production expenses, a drop in direct government payments and as cash prices for commodity crops and livestock ease back from historic highs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Tuesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

January's U.S. Jobs Reports Was Stunningly Good

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. What you need to know today. January's U.S. jobs report...
Reuters

German EU-harmonised January consumer prices rise 9.2% y/y

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by a less-than-anticipated 9.2% on the year in January, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.
WRAL News

Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields

NEW YORK — Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank...
Agriculture Online

Argentina's 2022/23 soybean harvest likely lowest in 14 years due to drought

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario grains exchange (BCR) on Wednesday cut its 2022/23 soybean harvest estimate to 34.5 million tonnes from the previous 37 million tonnes, which would mark the lowest production of the grain in the last 14 years. Argentina is the world's top exporter of...
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 7, 2023: Rates spike

Just three market days ago, 30-year mortgage rates sank to their lowest point since last summer. But with a large jump Monday, added onto an even heftier gain Friday, 30-year rates are now up to their most expensive level since early January. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. The 30-year mortgage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy