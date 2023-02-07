Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO
HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
CNBC
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
Mortgage rates fall below 6% for the first time in months
Here’s some great news if you’re in the market to buy a home: mortgage rates have dropped to their lowest point in months. Overall rates have dropped more than a point of October’s peak of 7.37%.
Nasdaq Futures Indicate Subdued Start For Wall Street: Jerome Powell's Speech On Tuesday Key Highlight This Week
Stock futures indicate major Wall Street indices are expected to open lower this week that will see a crucial speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. The speech will be watched carefully by market participants as it comes after Friday’s jobs data release that has once again made the case for sustained rate hikes.
CNBC
Used vehicle prices swing higher amid unseasonably strong demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
marketscreener.com
Dollar flat after Fed official comments; focus on CPI data next week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors looked ahead to next week's U.S. inflation data and digested comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials who said modest interest rate rises were on the way. Moving to a federal funds rate of between 5.00%...
Brazil retail sales growth smallest in six years in 2022
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil posted in 2022 their smallest annual growth in six years, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, providing further signs of a slowing economy amid tighter monetary conditions.
Inflation has cooled, but recession fears remain: First National Bank of Omaha
Inflation has been cooling in recent months, but studies have reported that it’s still a concern for many Americans. Meanwhile, some experts debate whether a recession will occur in 2023. Here’s how to pay down debt quickly in a volatile economy.
msn.com
Oil prices steady amid China demand revival, high U.S. inventories
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
U.S. demand boosts L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales, China weighs
PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - L'Oreal posted 8.1% sales growth in the fourth quarter, a touch slower than in the previous three months, with firm demand in the United States and Europe helping to offset the dent from coronavirus disruptions in China.
U.S. farm incomes seen to fall in 2023, after hitting record highs
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. farm incomes this year are expected to fall for the first time since 2019 amid higher production expenses, a drop in direct government payments and as cash prices for commodity crops and livestock ease back from historic highs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Tuesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
January's U.S. Jobs Reports Was Stunningly Good
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. What you need to know today. January's U.S. jobs report...
German EU-harmonised January consumer prices rise 9.2% y/y
BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by a less-than-anticipated 9.2% on the year in January, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.
President Biden and Texas Governor Greg Abbott each take credit for the historically low U.S. unemployment rate
TEXAS - Jobs are on the rise in America, even more than economists anticipated. As a result, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent, its lowest level since 1969. So much for moderation,”said Beth Ann Bovino, the chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings.“We certainly didn’t see it in this report.”
Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields
NEW YORK — Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank...
U.S. weekly jobless claims increase, labor market still tight
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, but the underlying trend continued to point to a tight labor market.
Agriculture Online
Argentina's 2022/23 soybean harvest likely lowest in 14 years due to drought
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario grains exchange (BCR) on Wednesday cut its 2022/23 soybean harvest estimate to 34.5 million tonnes from the previous 37 million tonnes, which would mark the lowest production of the grain in the last 14 years. Argentina is the world's top exporter of...
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 7, 2023: Rates spike
Just three market days ago, 30-year mortgage rates sank to their lowest point since last summer. But with a large jump Monday, added onto an even heftier gain Friday, 30-year rates are now up to their most expensive level since early January. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. The 30-year mortgage...
