ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
numberfire.com

Raptors retrieve Jakob Poeltl from Spurs for Khem Birch, picks

The Toronto Raptors acquired center Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs for power forward Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick, and two second-round picks. Poeltl had been with the Spurs for the past five-plus seasons, but he was chosen by the Raptors with the No. 9 pick in the 2016 draft and spent the first two years of his career there. He will likely take over as Toronto's starting center, which hurts the outlooks of Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher. Zach Collins receives a meaningful boost as the expected replacement for Poeltl in the Spurs' starting lineup.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Post Register

Dinwiddie has 25 in Brooklyn return, Nets beat Bulls 116-105

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points in his first game since returning to Brooklyn and the Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 116-105 on Thursday night, hours after trading superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Joe Harris had 18 points, and Yuta Watanabe chipped in 14 points in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Raptors' O.G. Anunoby drawing trade interest from 8 teams

All eyes are on the Toronto Raptors as Thursday's NBA trade deadline approaches. The rest of the league is waiting to see whether they'll be a buyer or seller (or simply stand pat). If they decide to sell off certain assets, they'll have no trouble finding a taker for O.G....
Post Register

Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames

DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night. Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg.
DETROIT, MI
Post Register

Vasilevskiy ends 84-game shutout drought, Lightning beat Avs

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Branon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night. This was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy