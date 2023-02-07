ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs. 
Teen arrested after possessing missing rapper's vehicle, authorities say

A 15-year-old was arrested on Jan. 28 driving a vehicle associated with one of three missing rappers last seen last month in Detroit, authorities say.The juvenile was in possession of Armani Kelly's vehicle, according to CBS Detroit. Kelly and two others — Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker — went missing on the night of Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled."I can tell you that there was a juvenile that was arrested, not in connection with the missing people, but in connection with a vehicle associated with one...
Juvenile arrested for possessing Armani Kelly's vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged for possessing Armani Kelly's vehicle. Kelly and two others, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker, went missing on the night of Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled, according to police. Detroit Police Chief James White said during a news conference on Tuesday that all three of the men's' cell phones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing. In the days following their disappearance, Kelly's mother, Lorrie Kemp tracked his vehicle through Onstar and discovered it at three locations in Warren. Warren Police discovered the vehicle and arrested a juvenile on Jan. 28, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. This suspect is charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and burglary tools, according to prosecutors. At this time, it is not believed the juvenile is connected to the disappearance of Kelly, Givens and Wicker. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest updates on the search for these three missing men. 
