i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds spoke to a well-known libertarian group in Washington D-C, with a focus on education, and made a claim connecting enrollment numbers and an Iowa school district’s transgender policy. Claim: “The one school where they took the parents out of their child’s education, they...
Proposed bill would expand teen work eligibility in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A Senate subcommittee on Thursday will take up a bill which would allow some teens to work in industries they’re currently now allowed to in Iowa. The law says teens can’t work in places like mines or meatpacking plants. Under this new bill,...
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
MercyOne partners with Count the Kicks to improve birth outcomes
MercyOne partners with Count the Kicks to improve birth outcomes
Golden, Colorado holds annual event celebrating one of US most popular dog breeds
Golden, Colorado holds annual event celebrating one of US most popular dog breeds
First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk
First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is demanding answers following the case of a woman mistakenly pronounced dead at an Iowa care center. One of their goals is to create a website where people experiencing food insecurity can find local resources. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks in a forum on state policy...
Attorney General asks lawmakers for 900K to fulfill campaign promise
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (R) is requesting $920,514 to hire a legal team to sue the Biden Administration, according to a presentation to lawmakers. The request would help the newly elected official deliver on a campaign promise to sue the Biden Administration. If the...
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to arson, animal cruelty
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to arson, animal cruelty

First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk.
How the Iowa DOT determines road conditions
How the Iowa DOT determines road conditions

Attorney General asks lawmakers for 900K to help sue Biden Administration. If the Republican-controlled state legislature approved the request, it would represent a shift in state resources given to the Attorney General's Office to join these types of lawsuits. The company wants to build a...
Proposed education bill to restrict what students can and can’t learn
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds unveiled a large education bill that would set new standards for what students can and can’t learn. Schools would be forced to publish all educational materials like books and lesson plans. The bill would ban topics like gender...
Deputy Will Halverson, former Coggon Casey’s employees testify in Stanley Donahue trial
Deputy Will Halverson, former Coggon Casey's employees testify in Stanley Donahue trial

Some unexpected construction forced them to temporarily close their dine-in services. Johanthan Ramey has entered a guilty plea after police say he set a home on fire that killed 15 animals.
Smoke Alarm Blitz
Smoke Alarm Blitz

Johanthan Ramey has entered a guilty plea after police say he set a home on fire that killed 15 animals.
Flood risk lower for most eastern Iowa rivers, but higher on Mississippi
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service is good news for eastern Iowa rivers, with one notable exception. The outlook, issued by individual NWS offices that serve eastern Iowa, showed that all of the tributary rivers to the Mississippi River in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area have a near- to below-normal risk of spring snowmelt flooding. It also highlighted that the Mississippi River itself has a near- or above-normal risk for flooding, largely due to upstream conditions.
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
Mount Vernon restaurant adapts during building repairs
Mount Vernon restaurant adapts during building repairs

A Swisher family is getting a little extra help after a fire damaged their home in September. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick reports. Supporters release balloons on weekend of Devonna Walker's...
Nice weekend continues ahead of active workweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple of very pleasant days are yet to come for eastern Iowa, with temperatures above normal and a decent amount of sunshine. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s the next two nights, with highs generally in the low to mid 40s. Areas with no snow on the ground will reach the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday.
