CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service is good news for eastern Iowa rivers, with one notable exception. The outlook, issued by individual NWS offices that serve eastern Iowa, showed that all of the tributary rivers to the Mississippi River in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area have a near- to below-normal risk of spring snowmelt flooding. It also highlighted that the Mississippi River itself has a near- or above-normal risk for flooding, largely due to upstream conditions.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO