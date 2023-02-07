ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

KYTC: Pothole patching scheduled on state routes in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of some pothole patching on state routes for Friday. According to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet release, work is happening during “non-peak daytime hours” on these state routes:. KY 22 between mile points 3.2 and 1.8. KY 1408...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
SELLERSBURG, IN
Wave 3

I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pothole on Interstate 65 in the Hospital Curve area in Louisville has caused multiple cars to blowout their tires. No one was hurt after driving over the pothole on I-65 South at mile marker 135.4, but drivers can expect a delay of two hours since the right ramp and right shoulder are blocked. Traffic is blocked to one lane with cones and there are Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles there to help direct traffic.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Employee charged with theft of business cash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Person rescued from house fire in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire on Friday afternoon. Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said the fire in the 2700 block of Howard Street was called in around 1:12 p.m. Crews arrived on scene two minutes later...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man dies after car catches fire in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is dead after the car he was driving caught on fire in a crash. Dispatch received a report on Tuesday at 4:12 a.m. about a crash on the 11000 block of West State Road 256 in Jefferson County, Indiana. The vehicle reportedly exited the travel portion of the roadway before striking a tree and catching on fire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a “suspicious package” that is causing an intersection closure. The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Grant money up for grabs to fight climate change in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You could win up to $5,000 to make a change in your community, but you need to apply before March 1. The Louisville Sustainability Council is offering grants to combat climate change. They also want to focus on helping the most vulnerable in our community. “It’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

GOLDEN ALERT: LMPD investigating missing person, Delmon King

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is searching for 96-year-old Delmon King. King was last seen in the 4600 block of Flintlock Drive Thursday afternoon. According to the release, King suffers from multiple medical conditions which require medication. LMPD said he was last seen driving a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban with a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 driver dead, other driver injured in Greenbelt Highway collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A collision in Louisville has caused the death of one driver and injured the other. Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called on Thursday at about 6:21 a.m. to a crash on the Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road, according to an LMPD release. An adult female...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy