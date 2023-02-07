Read full article on original website
Wave 3
KYTC: Pothole patching scheduled on state routes in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of some pothole patching on state routes for Friday. According to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet release, work is happening during “non-peak daytime hours” on these state routes:. KY 22 between mile points 3.2 and 1.8. KY 1408...
Wave 3
License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
Wave 3
I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pothole on Interstate 65 in the Hospital Curve area in Louisville has caused multiple cars to blowout their tires. No one was hurt after driving over the pothole on I-65 South at mile marker 135.4, but drivers can expect a delay of two hours since the right ramp and right shoulder are blocked. Traffic is blocked to one lane with cones and there are Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles there to help direct traffic.
WLKY.com
Fatal crash temporarily shuts down portion of Jefferson County, IN highway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — A person is dead after a crash in southern Indiana Tuesday morning. It happened in Jefferson County, Indiana around 6:30 a.m. on State Road 256. It was initially reported as a serious accident involving a single vehicle, but Jefferson County dispatch later confirmed that a fatality was involved.
Wave 3
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
Wave 3
Person rescued from house fire in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire on Friday afternoon. Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said the fire in the 2700 block of Howard Street was called in around 1:12 p.m. Crews arrived on scene two minutes later...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man dies after car catches fire in crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is dead after the car he was driving caught on fire in a crash. Dispatch received a report on Tuesday at 4:12 a.m. about a crash on the 11000 block of West State Road 256 in Jefferson County, Indiana. The vehicle reportedly exited the travel portion of the roadway before striking a tree and catching on fire.
Wave 3
Person rescued from Parkland house fire believed to have started fire, officials state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person who was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire on Friday afternoon is believed to be the suspect who started the fire, according to Louisville Fire officials. Major Bobby Cooper said the fire in the 2700 block of Howard Street...
Wave 3
LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a “suspicious package” that is causing an intersection closure. The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
Wave 3
Grant money up for grabs to fight climate change in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You could win up to $5,000 to make a change in your community, but you need to apply before March 1. The Louisville Sustainability Council is offering grants to combat climate change. They also want to focus on helping the most vulnerable in our community. “It’s...
Wave 3
GOLDEN ALERT: LMPD investigating missing person, Delmon King
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is searching for 96-year-old Delmon King. King was last seen in the 4600 block of Flintlock Drive Thursday afternoon. According to the release, King suffers from multiple medical conditions which require medication. LMPD said he was last seen driving a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban with a...
Wave 3
1 driver dead, other driver injured in Greenbelt Highway collision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A collision in Louisville has caused the death of one driver and injured the other. Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called on Thursday at about 6:21 a.m. to a crash on the Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road, according to an LMPD release. An adult female...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana mother pushing for justice more than 100 days after daughter’s shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest addition to Shawnee Goodman’s home is a little furrier, and a lot more energetic than she may have asked for. Yet, she’s grown close to Bentley, her three-year-old blue heeler. “He’s very close,” Goodman said. “He’s very loving. He’s very affectionate.”...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.
Hardin County family in need of assistance after devastating house fire
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County family is in need of dire assistance after a house fire destroyed everything they owned over the weekend. John Wright, a spokesperson for Hardin County Schools, said the family of a student who attends Meadow View Elementary School "just hasn't been able to find any help."
WHAS 11
Fire engulfs house in Fern Creek
It took about 30 firefighters to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.
Wave 3
Kentucky Blood Center looking for donors as part of statewide blood drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two nonprofits are working together and inviting donors to give blood as part of National Donor Day. Donate Life KY and the Kentucky Blood Center are partnering to host a statewide blood drive on Feb. 13 and 14 at several locations across the commonwealth. The organizations...
Wave 3
‘The situation keeps getting worse:’ JCPS Board member speaks on guns in schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Forty-eight hours after the Jefferson County Board of Education voted to approve a motion asking JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio for a proposal to put metal detectors in school buildings, WAVE News sat down with the board member who initiated the vote. Corrie Shull said he...
Wave 3
Kentucky Humane Society takes in 30 cats from large-scale neglect case in Mississippi
There are many ways to celebrate Black History month. Our WAVE News team is doing its best to share as many African American stories, triumphs, struggles and heroes as we can. Louisville high schoolers lobby for end of feminine hygiene sales tax. Updated: 21 hours ago. Dozens of other states...
Deputies: Train crashes into stolen construction vehicle
A train crashed into a stolen skid steer (Bobcat machine) early Tuesday morning in Dry Ridge, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
