Bad news: Consumer prices actually climbed in December
CNN — December consumer prices rose from the month before and did not fall as previously thought, according to revised data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. The newly calibrated Consumer Price Index shows that prices rose 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis in December from November...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
UK avoided recession last year by narrowest of margins. It might not be so lucky in 2023
CNN — The UK economy flatlined in the fourth quarter of 2022, meaning that it just managed to avoid falling into a recession. Gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen 0.2% in the July-September period, and two consecutive quarters of contraction would have pushed the country into a recession. GDP for the December quarter showed zero growth.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
US restricts 6 Chinese companies tied to airships and balloons
CNN — The US Commerce Department is restricting six Chinese companies tied to the Chinese army's aerospace programs from obtaining US technology without government authorization. The move comes after a Chinese balloon suspected of carrying out surveillance flew over the US last week, raising political tensions between the world's...
Spring homebuying and selling season is here. Are you ready?
CNN — Super Bowl weekend is the unofficial kick-off to the peak spring home buying and selling season, according to many real estate agents. If you're feeling unsure and confused, you're not alone. The US housing market is giving off mixed signals: Home prices are falling, but they're also rising. Mortgage rates have been ticking down, yet remain volatile. Sales have fallen for 11 straight months even as the US job market is the strongest in 50 years.
A subsidy arms race is kicking off between Europe and America
CNN — When US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, he enacted the biggest climate investment in American history — a landmark moment for a nation that pumps more carbon into the atmosphere than any country bar China. "Our Department of Energy estimates that...
Stock buybacks could beat last year's record $1.2 trillion
CNN — Companies have been eager to please Wall Street in what has so far been a lackluster earnings season by repurchasing shares and boosting dividends for shareholders. What's happening: Buyback announcements reached a new record of $1.22 trillion last year, and they're already on track to beat that high in 2023.
