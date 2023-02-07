ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Shelter to challenge Home Office plan to uproot Afghan refugees

By Rajeev Syal Home affairs editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTcR2_0kfZxS4o00
The community of Afghan refugees, who include a former Afghan general and former British army interpreters, have been living in a London Hotel (in the background behind them) for over a year, sending their kids to local schools. They have now been told they must uproot their lives and move to a hotel in Yorkshire Photograph: Andy Hall/The Guardian

Home Office plans to uproot Afghan refugees from a London hotel and move them hundreds of miles from their children’s schools could result in a court battle, a lawyer has warned.

About 40 families with 150 children have been told by the government that they must move from Kensington to a hotel in Yorkshire despite no guarantee of school places or jobs.

But when Home Office officials attempted to arrange the moves on Tuesday, they were met by a solicitor who told them that any attempt to remove them could be challenged.

Jo Underwood, head of strategic litigation at Shelter, said: “The Home Office will know that we are looking at legal action if we cannot solve this out of court.”

The families were brought to the UK in August 2021 after the collapse of Kabul because they had worked closely with the British authorities. Under Operation Warm Welcome, they were promised help in establishing a new life including homes and schools.

Some of the refugees, who include a former Afghan general and former British army interpreters, say they will refuse to go because their children, already traumatised by war and displacement, will suffer again by being forced to drop out of their schools.

It comes amid deepening concerns that the home secretary, Suella Braverman, has failed to uphold promises made by Boris Johnson to support Afghans who worked and fought alongside the UK in Afghanistan.

The first families were supposed to be moved out on Tuesday, but that plan was shelved on Monday after a threat of protests from the residents.

Since the Guardian first reported on the plight of the refugees on Thursday, the refugees have held a protest outside Downing Street. The Home Office has managed to find homes for at least one family.

It is understood that the Home Office has told some residents that they will still be moved to Wetherby, despite the threat of protest at the hotel and the threat of legal action. One family is expected to be moved out on Wednesday.

Some of the refugees say they have been attempting to find private accommodation for months but lose out on any properties they find because the Home Office does not complete the necessary paperwork in time.

A Chevening academic has warned that he will be forced to give up a doctorate, a scholarship and teaching roles if he and his young family are moved to Wetherby.

Another group of families evacuated from Afghanistan in 2021 are already challenging the Home Office for mismanaging Operation Warm Welcome, the scheme to set up new lives in the UK. In October, the families were moved to an airport hotel in a northern city after spending almost a year living in London, the charity has said.

In the autumn, Home Office staff told the Afghan refugees that they may have to move out of their hotel at some point. That decision was not confirmed in writing until last month.

Asked to respond, a Home Office spokesperson repeated the same statement released on three previous occasions.

“While hotels do not provide a long-term solution, they do offer safe, secure and clean accommodation. We will continue to bring down the number of people in bridging hotels, moving people into more sustainable accommodation as quickly as possible.

“Occasionally families may be moved from a hotel scheduled for closure to another hotel. In these instances, families are given appropriate notice of a move and are supported by their local authority every step of the way.”

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims

Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
New York Post

Migrant standoff in NYC turns ugly as 10 outside activists move against media with open umbrellas

The ongoing migrant standoff at a Manhattan hotel turned ugly Wednesday after a group of about 10 outside activists used open umbrellas to prevent the news media from documenting the scene. The intervention prompted several migrants to angrily confront a journalist who was shooting a video for Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, with one migrant hitting the camera and dislodging its small monitor unit. Some of the 35 migrants gathered in front of the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen also shouted at other camera operators to try to intimidate them. NYPD cops issued warnings but made no arrests. The newshound whose camera was struck, Ghassan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
RadarOnline

Member Of Vladimir Putin’s Youth Army Bludgeoned His Mother To Death With ‘20 Blows To Head’ Using Knife & Hammer

A Russian teen who was said to be part of Vladimir Putin’s youth army used a knife and hammer to beat his own mother to death, RadarOnline.com has learned.When the body of Yana Parkhomenko, 42, was found, it contained about 20 blows to the head and a stab wound to the neck.Since this incident took place, the 15-year-old boy called Artyom has been recruited by Putin to his 1.25 million-strong “youth army” in the latest act of desperation by the Russian leader, according to Daily Star.Artyom is believed to be a student in the Russian city of Volgograd and the...
The Guardian

The Guardian

568K+
Followers
131K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy