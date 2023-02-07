7 more Memphis police officers under investigation in Tyre Nichols incident

Seven additional Memphis police officers could face discipline in connection with the Tyre Nichols incident, the city's chief legal officer, Jennifer Sink, told ABC News Tuesday.

Those additional officers will be receiving a "statement of charges," which notifies an officer about a policy violation prior to an administrative hearing and decision about discipline, officials said.

"The administrative investigation is still ongoing, and so this information is subject to change," Sink said in a statement. "The administrative investigation is solely to determine if city policies were violated and what disciplinary action should be taken."

These seven officers under investigation are in addition to the six Memphis police officers who were fired after Nichols died following a violent encounter with Memphis police caught on body camera.

Five of those six fired officers were charged with second-degree murder among several other felonies.

Graphic footage of the Jan. 7 traffic stop, which showed officers beating Nichols, was released to the public last month and sparked nationwide outrage.

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, after spending three days in a hospital.

Nichols' mother and stepfather, RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, who have been pushing for charges in their son's case, will be attending Tuesday night's State of the Union as guests of the first lady.