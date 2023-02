SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking people to help find the suspect in a 2019 deadly shooting outside a Salem bar, the Salem Police Department announced Thursday. At about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019 police responded the Pine Street Pub at 460 Pine Street Northeast after reports of a shooting. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old man recovered and the woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Black, died.

SALEM, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO