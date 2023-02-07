Some people believe Montana is full of vast open spaces with views as far as the eye can see and no people for miles. Of course, those people would be right! But, there’s certainly more to it than that. There are also bustling cities, adorably charming small towns, and plenty of history and culture. We love all this state has to offer. But, we especially appreciate the rural spots. These are the places that represent just a dot on a map. That’s where you’ll find one of the best restaurants in the state. It’s undoubtedly worth every mile it might take to get there.

