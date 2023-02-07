Read full article on original website
How A Shocking Video of a Montana Explosion Could Be A Cover-Up
There has been a lot of talk in the news lately regarding the shooting down of an alleged "spy balloon" from the Chinese government. Everyone is on high alert amidst the attention that this spy balloon received and that could be why most of us overlooked an incident right next door.
Killing Montana? Drugs Are Taking These Counties One At A Time
Montana has entered a state of crisis. I am scared for our state, our communities, our family, and for our children. The fight against drugs continues to grow throughout the United States, and Montana is continuously seeing an increase in drug-related overdoses as we enter 2023. In just a ten-day...
Farewell Montana: Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ May Be Costner’s Last
The Bitterroot Valley and Missoula were hosts to a major television production this past year. Season 5 of the hit television drama, "Yellowstone" was exclusively filmed here in our own backyard. In seasons 1-3, the show had been mostly filmed in Utah, and occasional scenes took place on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, MT. But, for seasons 4 and 5, the entire production moved to Montana.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Montana Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Some people believe Montana is full of vast open spaces with views as far as the eye can see and no people for miles. Of course, those people would be right! But, there’s certainly more to it than that. There are also bustling cities, adorably charming small towns, and plenty of history and culture. We love all this state has to offer. But, we especially appreciate the rural spots. These are the places that represent just a dot on a map. That’s where you’ll find one of the best restaurants in the state. It’s undoubtedly worth every mile it might take to get there.
travelawaits.com
6 Fantastic Winter Experiences In The Beautiful Mountain Town Of Kalispell, Montana
Kalispell is a picturesque mountain town in Northwest Montana abundant in natural wonders, historic architecture, outdoor recreation, and friendly folks. With Glacier National Park as a nearby neighbor, it’s a grand destination for a winter getaway for snow skiers and non-skiers alike. Kalispell was founded in the late 1890s...
Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming
This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River
When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
OnlyInYourState
This Timeless 1970s Restaurant Sells The Best Prime Rib In Idaho
Located in downtown Boise is one of the oldest steakhouses in Treasure Valley — Lock Stock and Barrel. Established in 1977, this restaurant is the place to go if you are looking for a delicious meal, incredible meats, and excellent service. It is one of those timeless restaurants in Idaho that you will find yourself going back to throughout the years and where you will find some of the best prime rib in Idaho.
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
Moose head-butts woman, sends her to hospital, Idaho officials say. ‘I could have died’
She was defending her dog when the moose charged and head-butted her right in her driveway.
This Idaho native was part of a notorious Montana crime. ‘Dateline’ airs his story
“He was a faithful LDS member who went on a mission trip early in his life” but ended up on “a very different sort of trail.”
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
newsnationnow.com
Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
Lake Powell Before and After the Drought
Lake Powell's water levels have plunged drastically as a result of the southwestern megadrought.
Montana bill would let students misgender classmates
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP...
Discount grocery chain opens another new Montana store
A large discount grocery warehouse store recently opened another new location in Montana. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Chef's Store, a fast-growing warehouse-style supermarket, opened its newest Montana location in Helena, according to local sources.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown
Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
earnthenecklace.com
Erik Johnson Leaving KRTV: Where Is the Great Falls Meteorologist Going?
Erik Johnson is a fantastic meteorologist and a great forecaster. So, the people of Montana rely only on him when it comes to the weather. He has evolved as a meteorologist and journalist over the last 17 months at KRTV. But now, the budding meteorologist has announced his departure from the station. Erik Johnson is leaving KRTV to move to a bigger market. His regular viewers are curious to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Great Falls. Here’s what Erik Johnson has to say about his exit.
