Red Sox-Yankees Trade Involving Gold Glover Could Solve Each Team's Biggest Problem
Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees enter spring training with questions surrounding middle infield depth. The Yankees enter camp with established veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rookie Oswald Peraza -- No. 3 Yankees prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- and Anthony Volpe -- No. 1 Yankees prospect -- expected to be called up at some point in 2023 after reaching Triple-A last season. The Yankees also have Oswaldo Cabrera, a natural infielder who has been converted to the outfield to get his bat in the lineup.
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Red Sox Fans Will Hate ESPN’s Outlook On Yankees’ 2023 Rotation
Do the New York Yankees have the best starting rotation in Major League Baseball?. ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle believes so, an opinion that probably won’t sit well with Boston Red Sox fans as their team looks to bounce back in the American League East in 2023. Doolittle this week...
Ex-Tigers Star Southpaw Would Be Perfect Addition To Red Sox's Bullpen
Could the Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in Major League Baseball by making one more splash with spring training right around the corner?. Thanks to a complete overhaul by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the club boasts Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Richard Bleier, John Schreiber and Tanner Houck at the back of the bullpen. All five could be described as legitimate high-leverage relievers.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
Ex-Red Sox Prospect Lands With Dodgers In Amazing Twist Of Fate
Former Red Sox prospect Rubby De La Rosa is going back to where it all began, signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions page. De La Rosa, who signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2007, was involved in...
These Three Non-Roster Invitees May Actually Have Chance To Crack Red Sox Roster
There could be some moves coming for the Red Sox
Ex-Red Sox players: These 32 from 2022 roster have new teams or remain free agents
Thirty-two players who appeared in games for the 2022 Red Sox are no longer with the team. Here’s where you’ll them around the league in 2023:. Christian Vázquez, Twins: Boston traded the catcher to the Astros on Aug. 1. He became a free agent this offseason and signed a three-year, $30-million contract with Minnesota on Dec. 16.
Red Sox projected for last in AL East, according to ZiPS Projected Standings
Fangraphs’ released its ZiPS Projected Standings and it has the Red Sox finishing last in the AL East with a 79-83 record (.488 winning percentage). Fangraphs wrote, “The Red Sox haven’t been silent this winter. I think Masataka Yoshida will end up being one of the better free agent signings of the offseason, and it was nice to see the Sox reverse a disappointing trend and lock up Rafael Devers to a massive extension. Still, those moves don’t make up for the losses the Red Sox have eaten this offseason.”
Devers, Yoshida Headline Red Sox Reps for World Baseball Classic
Yet another attempt at trying to make the World Baseball Classic a thing is upon us. In all seriousness: I do enjoy the WBC when it comes around, shoutout to Green Day. It’s a fun way to break up the offseason and get guys back into a competetive atmosphere while enjoying other cultures of the game we all love. By the time it all wraps up on March 21, a full season of baseball will be even closer.
Tomase: Projecting the Red Sox' 2023 opening day roster
Pitchers and catchers don't report until next week, but after a long winter of discontent, we can finally start envisioning what the opening day Red Sox roster might look like. We know who's gone. That would be Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi, to name three. In their place,...
Rays upgrade historic St. Pete High School baseball field for spring training
And with the team came a major facility upgrade for free. New grass, dirt, pitching mound, bullpens, batter's boxes, bases and batting cage. It was the ultimate home run.
These Yankees Players Will Participate In 2023 World Baseball Classic
The New York Yankees are scheduled to have pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 16 for spring training. However, the arrival of a few team members will be put on further delay. With the World Baseball Classic making its return for the first time since 2017, players across the league...
Spring Training Done Right
Local Stadiums The east coast of South Florida offers three stadiums just a short drive away, where you can catch five MLB teams preparing for the season Clover Park Location: Port St. Lucie Opened: 1988 Team: New York Mets Opening Day: New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins, February 25 Fun Fact: The stadium was originally […] The post Spring Training Done Right appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Jim Montgomery Pinpoints Reason For Bruins’ Recent Power-Play Woes
The Boston Bruins were out of sorts in many areas in their return to the ice Saturday. Their issues on the power play could be put near the top of the list, as even after a long layoff, an alarming trend of not converting on the man-advantage persisted in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.
