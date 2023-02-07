Yet another attempt at trying to make the World Baseball Classic a thing is upon us. In all seriousness: I do enjoy the WBC when it comes around, shoutout to Green Day. It’s a fun way to break up the offseason and get guys back into a competetive atmosphere while enjoying other cultures of the game we all love. By the time it all wraps up on March 21, a full season of baseball will be even closer.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO