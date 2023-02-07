Read full article on original website
US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops
American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.
Agriculture Online
2023 could bring record cattle prices, CattleFax experts say
If you were lucky enough to hang on to your cow herd through the double whammy of drought and the pandemic over the past three years, you may finally get rewarded this year. The market experts at CattleFax told beef producers at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention in New Orleans that this could be a record price year for all classes of cattle.
U.S. farmers plan to go 'heavy on corn' in 2023 despite risks
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn drop ahead of government crop data; wheat firm
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures fell on Tuesday as traders squared positions ahead of the U.S. government's key monthly reports on global supply and demand. "The next 36 hours are a countdown to Wednesday's WASDE fireworks," Peak Trading Research said in a...
agupdate.com
South American yields the next big market mover
Ahead of the February Supply and Demand report from the USDA, the focus of crop market traders is largely on South American weather. The crop in Brazil and Argentina received rains to close out January, taking some of the previously added drought premium out of the market. The biggest market mover will come when the crop comes out of the ground.
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Margarine and butter prices are surging. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years.As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.Egg prices have soared 60% in a year. Here's why.Margarine producers blame the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine for disrupting...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets
As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans inch higher as heavy rains in Brazil disrupt harvest
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Tuesday, as harvest progress slowed in top exporter Brazil due to continued heavy rains in key producing regions. Wheat reversed earlier gains, while corn edged lower. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures firm as U.S. weather remains dry
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures gained on Wednesday, underpinned as key wheat producing parts of the U.S. Plains are expected to miss crucial precipitation in the coming weeks. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract added 15 cents to $7.64-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures gained 10 cents to $8.96 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat lifted 9 cents to $9.26-1/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. ending wheat stocks at 568 million bushels in the 2022/2023 marketing year, up 1 million bushels from last month but below analyst expectations of 576 million tonnes. * India is considering extending a ban on wheat exports as the world's second-biggest producer seeks to replenish state reserves and bring down domestic prices, government sources said. * Russia said work to unblock Russian exports under the Black Sea grain deal was unsatisfactory, the TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures mixed; dry outlook supports HRW contracts
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Tuesday, with forecasts for dry weather in key growing areas of the U.S. Plains underpinning K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts that track the crops grown there. * But the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts were weak and MGEX spring wheat futures were flat. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 1/2 cent at $7.49-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat, which traded in positive territory for much of the session, hit technical resistance at its five-day moving average before turning lower. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were 10-1/2 cents higher at $8.86-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat were flat at $9.17-1/2 a bushel. * Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC started buying milling wheat in an international tender. Initial purchases reported were around $329 a tonne cost and freight but the tonnage was unclear, traders said. * Canadian wheat stocks at the end of December stood at 22.294 million tonnes, up 32.6% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. corn, soybean supply outlook rises on falling domestic use
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to weaker domestic demand, the government said on Wednesday. The government also lowered its forecast for corn and soybean harvests in key global supplier Argentina, which has suffered through a drought through much of the growing season, but the cuts were smaller than other recent estimates.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures edge up ahead of U.S. world crop report
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by weather risks and moves in outside markets as grain traders turned their attention to a world crop report from the U.S. government. The most-active soybean contract on...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago wheat firms; corn, soy mixed after world supply/demand assessment
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures firmed on Wednesday, underpinned by drought concerns, while soybeans and corn traded both sides of even following a monthly supply and demand report from the U.S. agriculture department showing larger than expected domestic stockpiles of corn and soybeans. The most-active soybean contract...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans firm on dryness in Argentina, U.S. stocks weigh
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures firmed on Wednesday after trading mixed most of the day, as traders weighed the impact of drought conditions on Argentina's soybean crop against higher-than-expected U.S. stockpiles reported by the U.S. agriculture department in its monthly supply and demand assessment. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures added 4-1/2 cents to end at $15.19-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soyoil eased 0.31 cent to 60.58 cents per lb. * CBOT March soymeal added $0.50 to $481.90 a ton. * Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange cut its forecast for the country's 2022/23 soybean harvest to 34.5 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 37 million tonnes, it said on Wednesday, amid a historic drought. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture also trimmed its outlook on Argentine soybean production to 41 million tonnes, down from 45.5 million tonnes in its January estimate. * The USDA pegged U.S. ending soybean stocks at 225 million bushels in the 2022/2023 marketing year, up 15 million bushels from last month due to slower crushing pace. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach between 7.6 million tonnes and 9.6 million tonnes in February, versus 9.113 million tonnes the same month in 2022, according to export group ANEC. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans edge higher with drought-hit Argentine crops in focus
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were slightly firmer in choppy Asian trading on Thursday, as traders weighed the impact of dry weather conditions in Argentina while also taking into account a larger-than-expected build in U.S. stockpiles. Wheat and corn pulled back after advancing in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures firm, tight cattle supplies underpin
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by tightening cattle supplies and strong cash trade that continue to push front-month futures to near 8-year highs. "The cash price outlook right now is very firm," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management....
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Great U.S. beet sugar yields to offset fall in cane sugar output - USDA
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Very good yields reported by beet sugar producers in the United States in the current season will offset not so great numbers from cane sugar makers in the South and guarantee high sugar producing levels for the country, the government said on Wednesday. The...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat seen up 1-3 cents, corn mixed, soybeans up 8-12 cents
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 3 cents. * Traders are waiting for the U.S. Department of...
