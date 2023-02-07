ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oklahoman

'Cockfighting capital' of US? Oklahoma bill to ease penalties draws attack from activists

Animal rights activists are again fighting a bill filed in Oklahoma that would decriminalize cockfighting and are criticizing authorities for not doing more to stop the events at home and abroad. House Bill 2530, introduced this year by state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, would legalize the fights as long as the roosters aren't wearing weapons and would reduce the penalty for being involved in weaponized fights from a felony to a misdemeanor carrying simple fines. ...
The Independent

Lawmakers in GOP states target medical care for trans kids

Republican attacks on gender affirming medical care for young people continued Wednesday in several conservative states that are among more than two dozen considering similar bans nationwide.Lawmakers in Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota considered bills Wednesday that would prohibit gender affirming treatments, like the use of puberty-blocking drugs and hormones, despite the endorsement of such treatments by major medical associations. Those measures passed legislative committees in Oklahoma and South Dakota, and also are expected to advance in conservative Nebraska, which has a nonpartisan Legislature.In Utah, the Republican governor recently signed a ban into law, and a judge is reviewing...
Arizona Mirror

Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban

A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona.  U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Colorado Newsline

State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds

WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers.  Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The Center Square

California Sen. Padilla introduces bill to set minimum wage based on local cost of living

(The Center Square) - California Senator Steve Padilla introduced on Wednesday a senate bill that would direct three state agencies to determine what minimum wage a full time worker would need to earn, to be able to afford housing and living expenses in any given county in the state of California. Assembly Bill (AB) 352 would “require the California Workforce Development Board, in conjunction with the Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development and the Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, to examine...
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
