Read full article on original website
Related
Federal judge orders Florida agency provide proof to support Medicaid ban on gender affirming care
A federal judge has demanded the state of Florida show evidence proving that gender affirming care is not safe, as LGBT advocates fight to get surgeries covered by Medicaid.
'Cockfighting capital' of US? Oklahoma bill to ease penalties draws attack from activists
Animal rights activists are again fighting a bill filed in Oklahoma that would decriminalize cockfighting and are criticizing authorities for not doing more to stop the events at home and abroad. House Bill 2530, introduced this year by state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, would legalize the fights as long as the roosters aren't wearing weapons and would reduce the penalty for being involved in weaponized fights from a felony to a misdemeanor carrying simple fines. ...
Lawmakers in GOP states target medical care for trans kids
Republican attacks on gender affirming medical care for young people continued Wednesday in several conservative states that are among more than two dozen considering similar bans nationwide.Lawmakers in Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota considered bills Wednesday that would prohibit gender affirming treatments, like the use of puberty-blocking drugs and hormones, despite the endorsement of such treatments by major medical associations. Those measures passed legislative committees in Oklahoma and South Dakota, and also are expected to advance in conservative Nebraska, which has a nonpartisan Legislature.In Utah, the Republican governor recently signed a ban into law, and a judge is reviewing...
The Christian Groups Fighting Against the Indian Child Welfare Act
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Editor’s note: This short piece accompanied “Forever Home” in the March+April 2023 print edition of Mother Jones. This spring, the US Supreme Court will hear a case that could decide...
Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban
A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona. U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt gets standing ovation calling for bill that 'bans all gender transition surgeries'
Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling on state lawmakers to deliver a bill to his desk that “bans all gender transition surgeries” for minors.
50 children found working in Midwest slaughterhouses
50 children were found working in Midwest slaughterhouses, performing tasks such as cleaning and sorting. This discovery has sparked outrage and calls for stricter labor laws to protect children from being forced into such dangerous and grueling work.
‘Big change coming’: COVID-era SNAP benefits expiring
Americans reliant on SNAP benefits will soon see a cut in their monthly payments as the extra money added during the pandemic will soon expire.
State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds
WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Judge denies stay in West Virginia’s transgender sports case
A judge has denied a stay in the legal battle over West Virginia's policy about transgender athletes in sports.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
WSYX ABC6
February marks final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Congress recently passed legislation making February the final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits before returning to pre-pandemic levels. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is a program that helps people meet basic nutritional needs. Beginning in March,...
CBC News
'Clearly, something is wrong': Correctional Service to review elder programs in prisons
An Indigenous human rights activist says he hopes an upcoming Correctional Service Canada (CSC) review of elder services at prisons will lead to meaningful change for the Indigenous inmates who make up 32 per cent of the prison population. "We all have a stake in how people are treated in...
them.us
After a Trans Doctor Changed Her Name, Insurance Companies Stopped Reimbursing Her
A transgender doctor was forced to use her life savings to keep her clinic afloat and stay in her home after insurance companies rejected her claims for nearly two years, all because she changed her name. Dr. Tiffany Najberg, a Louisiana physician who operates the medical clinic UrgentEMS in Shreveport,...
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire for millions nationwide
Residents of 32 states who rely on federal assistance to buy food are about to see their benefits shrink at the end of the month.
California Sen. Padilla introduces bill to set minimum wage based on local cost of living
(The Center Square) - California Senator Steve Padilla introduced on Wednesday a senate bill that would direct three state agencies to determine what minimum wage a full time worker would need to earn, to be able to afford housing and living expenses in any given county in the state of California. Assembly Bill (AB) 352 would “require the California Workforce Development Board, in conjunction with the Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development and the Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, to examine...
South Dakota Senate passes bill to ban gender affirming care for minors
South Dakota is poised to ban gender affirming care for transgender children after the state Senate passed a controversial bill.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
SNAP emergency food benefits ending for millions of residents
Residents of many states who rely on federal assistance to buy food will see benefits shrink when COVID-related emergency allotments come to an end by March.
Legal landscape for abortion in flux as MD lawmakers seek to protect rights
Most states across the country have begun their regular legislative session of 2023. The first since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade when ruling in the Dobbs decision last June.
Comments / 0