Fear the Walking Dead's Original Cast Reunites in New Season 8 Photo
The OGs of Fear the Walking Dead are back together for the final season. Veteran series regular Danay Garc?a -- who joined The Walking Dead spinoff back in season 2 -- posed for a reunion selfie on Instagram with original cast members Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, and Rub?n Blades. "We spent the day celebrating our ...
'The Flash' Season 9 Cast: Every Arrowverse Actor Returning to Show
"The Flash" is about to start its final stretch on The CW, but TV's Barry Allen won't be alone in his fight against evil as several familiar faces will return.
Collider
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Fantastic Four Director Matt Shakman Breaks Silence on MCU Casting Rumors (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios is getting ready to begin their fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some great reactions and will probably go down as the best in the Paul Rudd-led franchise. The film serves as the introduction to ...
Fast X Trailer Released
Universal Pictures has released an official trailer for Fast X, a sneak peek for which has been expected to drop during the Super Bowl basically since the movie was announced. The film is set to bring in a number of new characters, as well as reviving some fan-favorites. Jason Momoa will join the franchise as ...
Collider
'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past
The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
wegotthiscovered.com
The most powerful members of James Gunn’s new DC lineup, ranked
The death of the DCEU didn’t come as a shock to many who had grown tired of the lackluster live-action storytelling over the years, but with a new and hopefully improved DCU on the way, good things are around the corner for the fans. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now at the steering wheel for what many hope to be a rejuvenation of the live-action treatment of comic book characters and stories that have stood the test of time.
Collider
'Secrets of Sulphur Springs' Season 3 Teaser Reveals the Release Date of the Spooky Series [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the first teaser trailer and the release date for Season 3 of Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Set in a haunted hotel, the series follows a group of teenagers who must travel through time to solve supernatural mysteries. Of course, a good mystery series...
Collider
10 Best SyFy Channel Original Series, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
The SyFy Channel has made several changes since its start in 1992. However, it is still the ideal location for discovering outstanding original science fiction TV series. For 30 years, the channel has delivered hoards of science fiction inventiveness and featured an impressive collection of shows sweeping the science fiction genre.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere
The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Super Bowl Kickoff Trailer Teaser Released
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts got a teaser trailer to kick off the march toward that massive Super Bowl spot. Anticipation has continued to build as the beloved franchise takes a look back to the past for the next installment. Optimus Prime is being voiced by the legend Peter Cullen. A bunch of fan-favorites are ...
Collider
First ‘Fast X’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Swears Revenge on Vin Diesel’s Family
The first official trailer for the next installment in the long and storied Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, has finally been released, showcasing the crazy action and family drama that has become synonymous with the Vin Diesel led blockbuster series. The trailer for the film debuts just a few months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on May 19, 2023, with Fast X set to be the first part of the two-film conclusion to the series.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 official synopsis released – and Rocket is in trouble
Sounds like Bradley Cooper's wisecracking raccoon will be at the center of the upcoming Marvel sequel
Collider
'Picard' Season 3: LeVar Burton & Jonathan Frakes Discuss the Opportunity They Never Thought They'd Get
With Star Trek: Picard Season 3 starting to stream on February 16th on Paramount+, I spoke with LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge) and Jonathan Frakes (Commander William Riker) about the new season. During their interview, Burton and Frakes talked about being part of a show that still resonates with so many people 30 years after it first premiered, which episode of the ten-episode third season they’re most excited for fans to see, and why you don’t have to have seen Picard Season 1 and 2 to watch Season 3.
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Review: The End is Near, But 'The Next Generation’ Is Bright
The final season of Star Trek: Picard is truly the epitome of the old adage about saving the best for last. It’s actually quite hard to believe that this is the beginning of the end when the first six episodes of Season 3 deliver a storyline that feels like the start of something new and exciting.
Collider
How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
Fast X Director Explains Why Jason Momoa’s Character Is Connected To Fast Five
It turns out Jason Momoa’s Fast X character has ties to Fast Five, and director Louis Leterrier explained why this came about.
Quantum Leap Writer Confirms Major Change From Original Series
NBC has been bringing a sci-fi classic into a whole new generation through the Quantum Leap reboot, which has already become a smash hit since debuting last fall. The series has been remixing some elements of the franchise's canon in some unexpected ways -- and it looks like that includes doing away with one staple ...
Collider
New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Character Posters Highlight the Faces of the Upcoming Adventure
Paramount Pictures has released a new batch of character posters for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Based on the classic Hasbro role-playing game, the movie follows a charming thief (Chris Pine) and a band of unlikely adventurers as they undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The film was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who previously helmed titles such as Game Night, Vacation, and were even attached to direct The Flash at one point, before being replaced by Andy Muschietti.
