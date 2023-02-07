ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead's Original Cast Reunites in New Season 8 Photo

The OGs of Fear the Walking Dead are back together for the final season. Veteran series regular Danay Garc?a -- who joined The Walking Dead spinoff back in season 2 -- posed for a reunion selfie on Instagram with original cast members Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, and Rub?n Blades. "We spent the day celebrating our ...
Collider

First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family

The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
ComicBook

Fast X Trailer Released

Universal Pictures has released an official trailer for Fast X, a sneak peek for which has been expected to drop during the Super Bowl basically since the movie was announced. The film is set to bring in a number of new characters, as well as reviving some fan-favorites. Jason Momoa will join the franchise as ...
Collider

'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past

The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
wegotthiscovered.com

The most powerful members of James Gunn’s new DC lineup, ranked

The death of the DCEU didn’t come as a shock to many who had grown tired of the lackluster live-action storytelling over the years, but with a new and hopefully improved DCU on the way, good things are around the corner for the fans. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now at the steering wheel for what many hope to be a rejuvenation of the live-action treatment of comic book characters and stories that have stood the test of time.
Collider

10 Best SyFy Channel Original Series, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

The SyFy Channel has made several changes since its start in 1992. However, it is still the ideal location for discovering outstanding original science fiction TV series. For 30 years, the channel has delivered hoards of science fiction inventiveness and featured an impressive collection of shows sweeping the science fiction genre.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere

The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
ComicBook

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Super Bowl Kickoff Trailer Teaser Released

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts got a teaser trailer to kick off the march toward that massive Super Bowl spot. Anticipation has continued to build as the beloved franchise takes a look back to the past for the next installment. Optimus Prime is being voiced by the legend Peter Cullen. A bunch of fan-favorites are ...
Collider

First ‘Fast X’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Swears Revenge on Vin Diesel’s Family

The first official trailer for the next installment in the long and storied Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, has finally been released, showcasing the crazy action and family drama that has become synonymous with the Vin Diesel led blockbuster series. The trailer for the film debuts just a few months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on May 19, 2023, with Fast X set to be the first part of the two-film conclusion to the series.
Collider

'Picard' Season 3: LeVar Burton & Jonathan Frakes Discuss the Opportunity They Never Thought They'd Get

With Star Trek: Picard Season 3 starting to stream on February 16th on Paramount+, I spoke with LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge) and Jonathan Frakes (Commander William Riker) about the new season. During their interview, Burton and Frakes talked about being part of a show that still resonates with so many people 30 years after it first premiered, which episode of the ten-episode third season they’re most excited for fans to see, and why you don’t have to have seen Picard Season 1 and 2 to watch Season 3.
Collider

How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
ComicBook

Quantum Leap Writer Confirms Major Change From Original Series

NBC has been bringing a sci-fi classic into a whole new generation through the Quantum Leap reboot, which has already become a smash hit since debuting last fall. The series has been remixing some elements of the franchise's canon in some unexpected ways -- and it looks like that includes doing away with one staple ...
Collider

New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Character Posters Highlight the Faces of the Upcoming Adventure

Paramount Pictures has released a new batch of character posters for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Based on the classic Hasbro role-playing game, the movie follows a charming thief (Chris Pine) and a band of unlikely adventurers as they undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The film was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who previously helmed titles such as Game Night, Vacation, and were even attached to direct The Flash at one point, before being replaced by Andy Muschietti.

