It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to 12-2
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team improved to 12-2 on the season winning two matches last week. On Monday, Jan. 31, the Pirates defeated Millburn 7-0. The top SHP games were bowled by junior KC Campbell – 279, 213, 226; sophomore Nicholas Dragone – 210, 248; and John Cirelli – 208.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week, the Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-1 to raise its record to 17-3 on the season. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the top-seeded Pirates defeated No. 8 seed Irvington 78-44 in the quarterfinal round of the 76th Essex County Tournament at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. This Saturday, they will face No. 4 seed Montclair Immaculate Conception at 3 p.m. at West Orange High School in the semifinal round.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team skates to 2-2 tie against St. Augustine
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 0-2-1 last week to drop its record to 6-10-2. On Monday, Jan. 30, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, the Pirates dropped a heartbreaker to Northern Highlands 3-2. The Pirates took a 1-0 lead with 5:00 left in the first period when sophomore William Murray scored on a deflection in front on assists by senior Owen Waivada and junior Hudson Rocheville. Northern Highlands tied the score at 1-1 :15 seconds later before the Pirates took a 2-1 lead with 3:25 left when junior Nicholas Schneider scored on an assist by junior Christopher McIntyre. In the third period, the Highlanders tied the score at 2-2 with 8:45 left and took a 3-2 lead with :53.5 seconds left. The Pirates outshot Northern Highlands 33-22.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS track teams excel at county meet
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island on Sunday, Jan. 29. The girls team took fourth place overall with 35 points. The WOHS...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls basketball team reaches county semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kyley Gary-Grayson, a sophomore, had 21 points with seven rebounds, and junior Mya Bushrod had 18 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 55-35 win over sixth-seeded West Essex Regional High School of North Caldwell in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at home.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys hoops team triumphs over Barringer
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Barringer High School of Newark 48-33 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Barringer, to improve to 11-9 on the season. In earlier action, the WOHS Mountaineers lost to Science Park High School of Newark 51-41 on Tuesday,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS boys hoops falls to SHP in the ECT quarterfinals
IRVINGTON, NJ — The eighth-seeded Irvington High School boys basketball team lost to top-seeded Seton Hall Prep 78-44 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at SHP in West Orange. Senior guard Sean Agard had 20 points, senior forward Renaldo Cambronne and junior forward...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS boys 4×400 relay team victorious at county meet
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track-and-field team’s 4×400-meter relay squad took first place at the Essex County Track & Field Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Sunday, Jan. 29. The team consisted of sophomores Alex Berry, Shakur...
Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Win Conference Championship
Elizabeth, NJ - The 2023 Elizabeth girl’s varsity high school basketball team has won the Conference Championship. This is the first time the team has won the Conference Championship since 2007. Elizabeth Lady Minutemen won first place in the Mountain Division and first place in the overall conference. They currently hold a record of 20-1. Teammates Damani Anderson and Kezia Feaster have also received full scholarships to Middlesex College for their achievements on the court. The female athletes have an eye on the future and strive for the same success in the County and State tournaments.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nouseline Georges leads Irvington HS girls track team at county meet
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls indoor track-and-field team finished in 10th place overall with eight points at the Essex County Indoor Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 29. Nouseline Georges, a junior, took third place in the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS boys hoops team tops Newark Tech
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Newark Tech 52-50 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at home. Junior forward A’juwan Tiggs had 16 points, sophomore guard Gregory Burton had 11 points, junior guard Rafee Simmons had 10 points, senior guard Mervin Ross had 8 points and senior center Natche Auguste had 7 points for the OHS Tornadoes, who improved to 10-10 overall on the season.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS senior football players sign with colleges and universities
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Four West Orange High School football senior standouts have signed with Division I and Division II colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held on Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Assistant Superintendent Hayden Moore, head football coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS boys hoops falls in the county quarterfinals
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team lost at Immaculate Conception High School of Montclair 72-54 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4. Junior guard Kaiyri Barkley had 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals;...
NJCU Hits Two 3-Pointers in Last Five Seconds in Crazy Division III Finish
An absolutely incredible finish.
Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Police in Maplewood called for assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies after a large-scale fight broke out at a high school basketball game between Columbia High School and Irvington High School. Police said that after the game, as hundreds of spectators were exiting the gym, multiple fights broke out. Related: Police investigating shooting at Delaware high school basketball game Officers working security at the game called for backup, resulting in officers from multiple jurisdictions responding the call. Police were able to disperse the crowd so that the visiting team could safely leave the school. Several students were The post Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
DeLucia’s in Raritan, NJ Gets Barstool’s Dave Portnoy’s Highest Rating Ever
I think over time, we've all become a little obsessed with Dave Portnoy and his pizza reviews. Whether you love or hate the Barstool Sports president, you have to admit his taste in pizza is immaculate. I don't think I've personally seen a review that I didn't agree with when...
Morristown's Imani Glover Found
The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
jerseydigs.com
Historic Newark Temple Will Be Converted into Charter School
A Newark charter school currently operating on Bergen Avenue has purchased a century-old property on Clinton Avenue that they will be transforming into their newest campus. People’s Preparatory Charter School, the city’s oldest independent charter school, announced they have bought the Temple B’nai Abraham building for $2.5 million. The property was purchased from the Deliverance Evangelical Center and the sale includes parcels at 621-635 Clinton Avenue, 826 South 10th Street and 109 Shanley Avenue.
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice in her hometown
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. “I can come here and be colorful and be myself and really put my personality on display and have a great time,” said Webb. Webb brings dental health and total body wellness to many families in […]
Comments / 0