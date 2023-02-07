ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to 12-2

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team improved to 12-2 on the season winning two matches last week. On Monday, Jan. 31, the Pirates defeated Millburn 7-0. The top SHP games were bowled by junior KC Campbell – 279, 213, 226; sophomore Nicholas Dragone – 210, 248; and John Cirelli – 208.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week, the Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-1 to raise its record to 17-3 on the season. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the top-seeded Pirates defeated No. 8 seed Irvington 78-44 in the quarterfinal round of the 76th Essex County Tournament at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. This Saturday, they will face No. 4 seed Montclair Immaculate Conception at 3 p.m. at West Orange High School in the semifinal round.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team skates to 2-2 tie against St. Augustine

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 0-2-1 last week to drop its record to 6-10-2. On Monday, Jan. 30, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, the Pirates dropped a heartbreaker to Northern Highlands 3-2. The Pirates took a 1-0 lead with 5:00 left in the first period when sophomore William Murray scored on a deflection in front on assists by senior Owen Waivada and junior Hudson Rocheville. Northern Highlands tied the score at 1-1 :15 seconds later before the Pirates took a 2-1 lead with 3:25 left when junior Nicholas Schneider scored on an assist by junior Christopher McIntyre. In the third period, the Highlanders tied the score at 2-2 with 8:45 left and took a 3-2 lead with :53.5 seconds left. The Pirates outshot Northern Highlands 33-22.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS track teams excel at county meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island on Sunday, Jan. 29. The girls team took fourth place overall with 35 points. The WOHS...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS girls basketball team reaches county semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kyley Gary-Grayson, a sophomore, had 21 points with seven rebounds, and junior Mya Bushrod had 18 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 55-35 win over sixth-seeded West Essex Regional High School of North Caldwell in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at home.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS boys hoops team triumphs over Barringer

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Barringer High School of Newark 48-33 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Barringer, to improve to 11-9 on the season. In earlier action, the WOHS Mountaineers lost to Science Park High School of Newark 51-41 on Tuesday,...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS boys hoops falls to SHP in the ECT quarterfinals

IRVINGTON, NJ — The eighth-seeded Irvington High School boys basketball team lost to top-seeded Seton Hall Prep 78-44 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at SHP in West Orange. Senior guard Sean Agard had 20 points, senior forward Renaldo Cambronne and junior forward...
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS boys 4×400 relay team victorious at county meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track-and-field team’s 4×400-meter relay squad took first place at the Essex County Track & Field Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Sunday, Jan. 29. The team consisted of sophomores Alex Berry, Shakur...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Win Conference Championship

Elizabeth, NJ - The 2023 Elizabeth girl’s varsity high school basketball team has won the Conference Championship. This is the first time the team has won the Conference Championship since 2007.  Elizabeth Lady Minutemen won first place in the Mountain Division and first place in the overall conference. They currently hold a record of 20-1. Teammates Damani Anderson and Kezia Feaster have also received full scholarships to Middlesex College for their achievements on the court. The female athletes have an eye on the future and strive for the same success in the County and State tournaments.
ELIZABETH, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Nouseline Georges leads Irvington HS girls track team at county meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls indoor track-and-field team finished in 10th place overall with eight points at the Essex County Indoor Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 29. Nouseline Georges, a junior, took third place in the...
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Orange HS boys hoops team tops Newark Tech

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Newark Tech 52-50 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at home. Junior forward A’juwan Tiggs had 16 points, sophomore guard Gregory Burton had 11 points, junior guard Rafee Simmons had 10 points, senior guard Mervin Ross had 8 points and senior center Natche Auguste had 7 points for the OHS Tornadoes, who improved to 10-10 overall on the season.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS senior football players sign with colleges and universities

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Four West Orange High School football senior standouts have signed with Division I and Division II colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held on Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Assistant Superintendent Hayden Moore, head football coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS boys hoops falls in the county quarterfinals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team lost at Immaculate Conception High School of Montclair 72-54 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4. Junior guard Kaiyri Barkley had 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals;...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Shore News Network

Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Police in Maplewood called for assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies after a large-scale fight broke out at a high school basketball game between Columbia High School and Irvington High School. Police said that after the game, as hundreds of spectators were exiting the gym, multiple fights broke out. Related: Police investigating shooting at Delaware high school basketball game Officers working security at the game called for backup, resulting in officers from multiple jurisdictions responding the call. Police were able to disperse the crowd so that the visiting team could safely leave the school. Several students were The post Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Morristown's Imani Glover Found

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
MORRISTOWN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Historic Newark Temple Will Be Converted into Charter School

A Newark charter school currently operating on Bergen Avenue has purchased a century-old property on Clinton Avenue that they will be transforming into their newest campus. People’s Preparatory Charter School, the city’s oldest independent charter school, announced they have bought the Temple B’nai Abraham building for $2.5 million. The property was purchased from the Deliverance Evangelical Center and the sale includes parcels at 621-635 Clinton Avenue, 826 South 10th Street and 109 Shanley Avenue.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice in her hometown

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. “I can come here and be colorful and be myself and really put my personality on display and have a great time,” said Webb. Webb brings dental health and total body wellness to many families in […]
NEWARK, NJ

