WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 0-2-1 last week to drop its record to 6-10-2. On Monday, Jan. 30, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, the Pirates dropped a heartbreaker to Northern Highlands 3-2. The Pirates took a 1-0 lead with 5:00 left in the first period when sophomore William Murray scored on a deflection in front on assists by senior Owen Waivada and junior Hudson Rocheville. Northern Highlands tied the score at 1-1 :15 seconds later before the Pirates took a 2-1 lead with 3:25 left when junior Nicholas Schneider scored on an assist by junior Christopher McIntyre. In the third period, the Highlanders tied the score at 2-2 with 8:45 left and took a 3-2 lead with :53.5 seconds left. The Pirates outshot Northern Highlands 33-22.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO