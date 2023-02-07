Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Video series showcases Black History in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new interactive video series showcasing Black History in Little Rock premiered this week at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) presented "Experience Little Rock in Color”, which featured 30 black business leaders, community influencers, and residents.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Arkansas
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Arkansas is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
OnlyInYourState
Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon
Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
Shorter College aiming to house students this fall
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A token of history can be found on North Locus Street in North Little Rock. Shorter College, established shortly after the Civil War in 1886, is expanding. “Shorter College is one of our jewels in our city," North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick said....
Midsouth Black Expo returning to North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 19th annual Midsouth Black Expo, sponsored by UAMS' Office of Health Initiatives and Disparities Research, will be returning on February 25 in celebration of Black History Month. The free event, themed “Our Health, Our Wealth, Our Culture”, will offer health education and cancer...
OnlyInYourState
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Arkansas
Meatloaf, chicken and dressing, smothered pork chops, and loaded hamburger steak, are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes served at Bobbie D’s Southern Cuisine. This cafeteria-style restaurant in Arkansas has some of the most delicious down-home food in Little Rock, and you’ll want to try it for yourself. Go hungry and indulge in authentic, southern comfort food that will cure your soul.
Little Rock officials looking for missing teenager
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Feb. 9. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-foot-4 inches and 162 pounds. Anyone with information about Hamilton's...
Sylvan Hills mom going to prom in daughter’s place
Finding a way to smile soon after the death of a loved one is rarely easy. It's especially true after five current and former Sylvan Hills students were killed in a Wyoming crash last month.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Sarah Grace Hall of Casscoe
Sarah Grace Hall, 18, of Casscoe passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Sarah Grace was born Jan. 19, 2005, in Stuttgart to Jamie and Jennifer Hall. She was a member of Jesus Name Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her...
Inflation impacting Arkansas businesses, shoppers heading into Valentine's Day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and that means it's crunch time for businesses like bakeries and florists. According to the National Retail Federation, total spending for the holiday is expected to hit around $26 billion, which is the second-highest year on record. However,...
The O’Jays to bring final tour to Simmons Bank Arena
R&B group The O’Jays will bring their final tour to the Little Rock metro this April.
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court
The three tenants of a house on West 24th Street in Little Rock will be subpoenaed by their landlord in an ongoing dispute over living conditions, the landlord’s attorney told a judge in Little Rock environmental court on Thursday. City code inspectors cited landlord Imran Bohra and his company, Entropy Systems Inc., in June and […] The post Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Little Rock offering relocation assistance to Big Country Chateau tenants
The City of Little Rock is offering relocation help to tenants of a troubled apartment complex.
A small town in Arkansas with big goals to solve hunger
ALTHEIMER, Ark. — The City of Altheimer, like many other Arkansas towns, is one that's considered a food desert. In 2019, a grocery store closed, which left the community with only a Dollar General— and their nearest grocery store about 20 minutes away in Pine Bluff. "Some of...
Whataburger coming to Maumelle & Malvern
MAUMELLE, Ark. — We've already told you about the new Whataburger locations being built in Little Rock and Benton, but two more cities in Central Arkansas can expect to see the fast-food chain soon. Two more Whataburger locations will be coming to Maumelle and Malvern. According to reports from...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas
A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7pm in Arkansas. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.
Welch family issues statement on arrest of McCoy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Welch family issued a statement Friday night on the arrest of Emil McCoy for his involvement in the shooting death of 27-year-old Brock Welch. Attorney Jim Jackson said the following statement on behalf of the Welch family:. "The family of Brock Welch would...
