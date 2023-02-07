Read full article on original website
Related
Is this the best entry level full frame camera? Behold the Canon EOS R8
The new Canon EOS R8 combines the sleek, affordable RP with the powerful R6 Mark II – is it the best of both worlds?
Fstoppers
Is This the New King of Portrait Lenses?
The 85mm focal length is a staple in photography, with many portrait photographers gravitating toward it. Is this new 85mm f/1.2 version the new king of portrait lenses?. Nikon has recently released their latest 85mm, Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S Lens for the Z-mount and to say it has been well received is an understatement. 85mm is a focal length on full frame cameras that gives a perfect mix of enough frame to get some context, but telephoto enough to provide excellent subject separation from the background. An early Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 was my first experience with this focal length and for headshots and general portraiture, I was quickly besotted.
Fstoppers
OM System Announces the New M.Zuiko 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO Lens
OM System has announced a new 90mm true macro professional lens, which macro photographers have longed for. This new lens promises to be a revolution in macro photography. True macro has at least 1:1 magnification, akin to placing the subject on the sensor. Lesser lenses misrepresent the term and have only 1:2 or ½ magnification or less, which is not true macro. This new lens improves on the definition of macro, having 2:1 magnification, doubling the size of the image. Furthermore, add a 2x teleconverter to the lens, and then, the magnification is doubled again. Consequently, with this lens, one won't have to be so close to the subject, making it easier to get macro shots of insects.
Fstoppers
Canon Patents Advanced and Intriguing Lens
The RF mount has seen some extreme lens designs, with Canon pushing into new territory with options like the revered 28-70mm f/2L. It seems they have no intention of slowing down, as another interesting design has emerged, this time one sure to please sports and wildlife photographers. A recent Canon...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
8x macro?! This OM System lens offers magnification like you've never seen
Can this lens really achieve 8x magnification? Meet the incredible new OM System 90mm Macro lens
Fstoppers
Putting the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens Through its Paces: We Review
Sigma recently released a prime wide angle lens, which promises to be fabulous. Does it live up to the high standards of the other lenses in its class?. Taking the lens out of its recyclable packaging — the lens itself was in a small polythene wrapper, but other than that, it was all recycled and recyclable paper and card — I was instantly impressed. One of the first questions I ask when I handle equipment is whether it oozes quality. Its matte black finish looked great; it felt robust and of a high quality. This promised to be a fine lens.
Engadget
Canon's $680 EOS R50 is its most affordable RF camera yet
Canon is adding a new, more affordable entry point into its RF mirrorless camera ecosystem. Alongside the full-frame EOS R8, the company unveiled today the EOS R50, an APS-C RF mount camera that will start at $680 when it goes on sale later this year. Based on the price and spec sheet, the R50 could quickly become a go-to for many beginners.
Nikon announces 85mm f/1.2 S portrait lens and 26mm f/2.8 pancake for Z mount cameras
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Nikon has announced two new prime lenses for its Nikon Z-mount mirrorless camera systems. The Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S is described as a fast mid-telephoto prime capable of rendering beautiful bokeh. The lens is geared toward portraiture, weddings, maternity, high fashion and boudoir work, and could become an instant legend.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Gorilla Glass Victus 2-enhanced durability and repairability put to the test in new videos
The new top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has officially been on the market for 8 days now - which means it is way overdue for bend, drop and scratch tests already. However, the YouTubers JerryRigEverything and PBKReviews now has all of these covered. The latest model has made an upgrade...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | XGIMI Aura: 4K ultra-short-throw projector dips below US$2,000 for first time
The XGIMI Aura has dropped to its lowest price yet on Amazon, where it typically sells for US$2,499. For transparency, Amazon briefly discounted the ultra-short-throw projector to US$2,124.25 in January and US$2,379 in mid-October. However, the XGIMI Aura is available for less than US$2,000 for the first time. Incidentally, XGIMI continues to sell the Aura for US$2,499 on its website.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S Lens
The new Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S lens is here, and it brings with it the promise of some of the most uncompromising optical performance ever seen from the company. Can it live up to that promise in practice, though? This excellent video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
Using the Lightroom Classic Modules No One Talks About
Lightroom is one of the most popular photo-editing programs. We talk a lot about the library module and the develop module. The other available modules are almost never mentioned. What are these modules? But more important, are these useful?. Recently, I wrote an article about the map module in Lightroom...
Fstoppers
DxO Adds Some Powerful New Features to PhotoLab 6.3
DxO PhotoLab is well regarded as one of the finest raw editors available for pro and semi-pro photographers. Although certainly not as well known as the Adobe products like Photoshop and Lightroom, it offers very powerful tools that have gotten a lot of attention. This new version, 6.3, released today,...
petapixel.com
Halide’s Neural Telephoto Feature Gives Any iPhone AI-Powered Zoom
Halide has released update 2.11 which adds a new feature called Neural Telephoto, which the company says gives all iPhone photographers access to a high-end feature even if they aren’t using the latest and greatest device. Neural Telephoto gives non-Pro iPhones that lack a physical telephoto lens new zoom...
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mini 2 SE: Leak reveals specifications including 31 minutes runtime and 10 km range
@DealsDrone and @JasperEllens and shared details and photos about the Mini 2 SE, DJI's next budget drone. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Mini 2 SE looks a lot like the Mini 2 that DJI has now replaced with the Mini 3. In fact, only an 'SE' inscription visually distinguishes the Mini 2 SE from the Mini 2. Several leaked photos confirm that the former will be another 249 g drone, too.
CNET
See the Galaxy S23 Ultra's Camera in Action
Compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra has a 200-megapixel camera and other improvements that enhance color, dynamic range, autofocus and low-light performance. Unless otherwise specified, the photos in this article were taken at the default 12-megapixel resolution because the 200-megapixel files are too large to display here. But you can still see the other aforementioned improvements, even at this lower resolution.
Sony overtakes Canon in top 16 photographic companies in the world
Once upon a time, Canon and Nikon ruled the photographic world but now Sony and Fujifilm have worked up the ranks
Fstoppers
Colorization Part III
Not to bore everybody with more talk about colorization, but here we are again. I have long been a fan of Unmesh Dinda from PiXimperfect, and there is currently an article on Fstoppers' front page that goes to his recent video about a colorization technique worth looking at. If you work in Photoshop, his videos are worth your time. He may (as in my case) assume a level of Photoshop knowledge that may require repeated viewing.
Canon EOS R6 Mark II review: pro performance in smaller form
Canon’s enthusiast-targeted full-frame camera gets an upgrade with the EOS R6 Mark II, but does it really deliver a performance that snaps at the heels of its flagship EOS R3?
Comments / 0