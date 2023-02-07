OM System has announced a new 90mm true macro professional lens, which macro photographers have longed for. This new lens promises to be a revolution in macro photography. True macro has at least 1:1 magnification, akin to placing the subject on the sensor. Lesser lenses misrepresent the term and have only 1:2 or ½ magnification or less, which is not true macro. This new lens improves on the definition of macro, having 2:1 magnification, doubling the size of the image. Furthermore, add a 2x teleconverter to the lens, and then, the magnification is doubled again. Consequently, with this lens, one won't have to be so close to the subject, making it easier to get macro shots of insects.

